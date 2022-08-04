thredUP Names Noelle Sadler Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned ecommerce leader and former CMO of Lulus joins thredUP to oversee marketing and merchandising

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced that Noelle Sadler has joined the company as its chief marketing officer (CMO). As thredUP sharpens its focus on inspiring a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first by capturing the mindshare of younger generations, Sadler will apply her expertise in ecommerce marketing and merchandising to secondhand. She is the company's first dedicated CMO in nearly five years and will report to thredUP President Anthony Marino, who previously oversaw marketing.

Noelle Sadler, Chief Marketing Officer, thredUP (PRNewswire)

"thredUP has made great strides towards our mission of inspiring a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. As we continue to shift consumer preference from new to used, it's imperative that we make shopping secondhand as easy as possible and provide a delightful experience for the next generation of thrifters," said Anthony Marino, President at thredUP. "Resale is taking hold of the modern shopper, and Noelle's expertise will help enhance the customer experience and in turn fuel growth among young buyers."

Sadler joins thredUP from online fashion retailer Lulus, where she most recently served as CMO. Previously, she held several marketing leadership roles at MAC Cosmetics and cofounded Retold Recycling, a subscription-based clothing clean out service. Sadler has a Master's degree in Business Administration from IESE Business School, a Certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy from Harvard Business School Online, and a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts in Film & Television Production from New York University.

"thredUP is undeniably changing the way the world shops and I'm eager to further the company's mission. My expertise is deeply rooted in consumer marketing and merchandising, while my passion closely aligns with sustainability and reducing fashion waste," said Sadler. "As a thredUP customer, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to use my marketing expertise to drive awareness of the mission and enhance the customer experience and build brand loyalty. I look forward to building on the incredible work thredUP and its marketing team have already achieved."

This spring, the company kicked off several marketing campaigns aimed at reaching a new audience of thrifters and inspiring younger consumers to embrace secondhand over fast fashion. These initiatives included the company's first brand awareness campaign saturating the Seattle market, which coincided with a climate positive concert during Coachella to raise awareness of single-use fashion waste. The company also collaborated with celebrity stylist Karla Welch during both festival season and wedding season – two of the most wasteful fashion moments of the year - to help consumers dress responsibly for events without sacrificing style.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

thredUP logo (PRNewsfoto/thredUP) (PRNewswire)

