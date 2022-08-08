MOONS Challenges Censorship of Menstrual Blood in Media with "Our Bodies Are Not Indecent" Stunt Campaign

Upstart menstrual care brand questions what constitutes "indecent, obscene, profane" content on TV with billboards near D.C. federal buildings.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menstrual care brand MOONS launched their "Our Bodies Are Not Indecent" campaign this week, calling attention to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) prohibition of menstrual blood on broadcast television as "obscene, indecent, profane content."

Feminine care brand MOONS is changing the way menstruators experience their monthly cycles with the launch of duets™ (PRNewsfoto/MOONS) (PRNewswire)

Images of menstruators with the FCC seal as a censorship device over blood stains is making waves in Washington, D.C. this week as the billboard truck drives around the FCC building and prominent media organizations. Campaign copy explains that "Our blood is not obscene. Our bodies are not indecent. Our experiences are not profane. Our cycles are powerful and they deserve respect."

Viewers are invited to sign a petition encouraging the FCC to end its outdated censorship policies around menstruation.

At a moment in the public consciousness when bodily autonomy is at risk and women's experiences are being ignored, MOONS hopes to raise awareness around the importance of normalizing menstruators' bodies and realities, in part through representation in media.

The campaign also questions the acceptance of violence-based blood in media, but not the blood of natural experiences.

"The more comfortable we become talking about bodies, cycles, and women's health, the more understanding there will be. And with understanding comes attention and respect," said CEO and co-founder Rachel Donovan Geller.

Co-founder Kaity Potak adds, "Dismantling stigma is the heart of MOONS, and this campaign aims to do so at a higher level. Banning menstrual blood sends the message that it's bad or shameful. It's time to send a new message."

The campaign was developed with agency BCW, led by CCO Fede Garcia. To learn more about MOONS and the #NotIndecent campaign, please visit www.ourmoons.com

About MOONS

Founded in 2021, MOONS is changing the language, culture, and experience surrounding menstruation and other key phases of menstruators' lives. Their first product, duets™, combines a compact tampon + slim liner in one convenient pouch, making it the first-ever product system designed by women to end period stains. MOONS is proud to have an all female executive team led by CEO and Co-Founder, Rachel Donovan Geller and CCO & Co-Founder, Kaity Potak. MOONS is headquartered in New York's Hudson Valley.

