MORGENROT SHOWCASE INTERACTIVE, ULTRA-HIGH RESOLUTION RENDERING TECHNOLOGY

"MASAMUNE™" allows interactive photorealistic visuals on multiple displays with high level of scalability

TOKYO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgenrot, the cloud-based distributed computing power solution provider announces the showcase of its latest technology development, "MASAMUNE™",interactive rendering solution at SIGGRAPH 2022. "MASAMUNE™" is a cost-effective remote-and-immersive interactive streaming solution. The showcase will demonstrate its integration capability, realizing scalable and interactive rendering with photorealistic path-tracing and rasterization, on clustered systems with multiple display configurations. It will also highlight how Morgenrot is able to work with partners to integrate their technology in a scalable manner from CAVE systems to streaming solutions on mobile browsers without imposing heavy tasks.

Morgenrot's interactive rendering technology has a wide range of real-world applications especially in the field of tomography used in multiple areas of science, quantum computing, radiology etc.

Distributed data centers powered by renewable energy

Morgenrot offers cloud based distributed computing solutions that allow end users to tap on high performance computing power anytime anywhere as they need. Our proprietary algorithm Excalibur ® based platform distributes computing tasks across our data center network, and significantly improve overall performance reducing project time and cost. Morgenrot builds containerized server solutions operated by green power. We work with renewable energy providers such as wind farm operators to place our containerized data centers next to the wind farms and tap renewable electricity to generate green data.

Morgenrot offers various rendering services to meet customer needs

Render Pool® : Using GPU servers for massively distributed parallel processing powers, RenderPool ® performs high-speed rendering at a low cost. By applying our distributed computing service, 292 hours of local rendering time could be reduced to 15 hours. Morgenrot offers customized solutions that is tailored to each customer needs.

M:CPP ™: Our cloud GPU service uses the latest technology of AMD and NVIDIA's high-end GPUs targeted for various GPU based computation workloads. M:CPP frees up the problems that come up with platform selection such as cost, specifications, performance, etc. to provide GPU resources quickly for engineers to concentrate on project.

Voxel Pool ™: Morgenrot, In collaboration with Hokkaido University , developed the next generation tomography solution that delivers visualization of 3D volumetric data that bundles a huge amount of 2D images taken at ultra high resolution (technology showcase only).

About Morgenrot

Morgenrot is an engineering driven startup company that provides high performance computing power to anybody who is hungry for computing power anytime anywhere at a low cost. Morgenrot operates over 1,000 servers and plans to expand Japan's borders to provide computing power across all industries including content creation, automotive and industrial designs, medical, and various R&D fields. Morgenrot provides computing power to our customers, through human and earth-friendly digital social infrastructure.

