Applications Available for California Credit Union Teacher Grants

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its biannual Teacher Grant program.

The California Credit Union grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange county, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten California Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in late October in the fall program.

"Over the last decade of providing teacher grants, we've seen some amazing programs come to life. We hope our local teachers will make their dream project a reality by applying for a fall grant," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Our goal is to provide a little extra support for teachers, who work so hard to engage their students in innovative ways. We look forward to reviewing this fall's inspiring applications."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is September 30, 2022.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $155,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. The spring grant program funded a wide range of projects, including using geometry principles to design kites, hatching chicks, creating a mariachi music program, and building a genetics lab, among others.

