Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.0 billion as of July 31, 2022, an increase of $6.1 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $327 million and market appreciation of $6.0 billion, partially offset by distributions of $183 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 6/30/2022 Flows Appreciation Distributions 7/31/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,135 $180 $1,410 $ - $21,725 Japan Subadvisory 8,939 48 798 (81) 9,704 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,432 (13) 411 - 5,830 Total Institutional Accounts 34,506 215 2,619 (81) 37,259 Open-end Funds 41,583 109 2,722 (51) 44,363 Closed-end Funds 11,773 3 654 (51) 12,379 Total AUM $87,862 $327 $5,995 ($183) $94,001

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

