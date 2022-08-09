SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research ("Glasshouse") published a short report entitled "Roll-Up Mercury Systems Set to Unravel". The Glasshouse report claimed, among other things, that Mercury's organic revenue is "overstated," that the Company's recent Physical Optics acquisition has been a "disaster", and that management has prematurely recognized revenue on certain significant projects.

On this news, Mercury's stock price fell $4.87 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 26, 2022.

Then, on August 2, 2022, Mercury announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, reporting $289.7 million in quarterly revenue, which is below prior guidance expecting revenue between $301.5 million and $321.5 million. The Company attributed the shortfall to "material and order delays that affected the timing of revenue."

On this news, Mercury's stock price fell $7.67 per share, or 13.34%, to close at $49.81 per share on August 3, 2022.

