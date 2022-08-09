SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - TGTX

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGTX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-06106, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities during the Class Period, you have until September 16, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

TG Therapeutics, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The Company's therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL"), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, or UKONIQ, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

In January 2020, TG Therapeutics initiated a rolling submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), requesting accelerated approval of Umbralisib as a treatment for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma ("MZL") and follicular lymphoma ("FL") (the "Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA").

In December 2020, TG Therapeutics initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the FDA for Ublituximab in combination with Umbralisib (together, "U2"), as a treatment for patients with CLL (the "U2 BLA").

In May 2021, TG Therapeutics submitted a supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") for Umbralisib to add an indication for CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma ("SLL") in combination with Ublituximab (the "U2 sNDA").

In September 2021, TG Therapeutics submitted a BLA to the FDA for Ublituximab as a treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("RMS") (the "Ublituximab RMS BLA").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) clinical trials revealed significant concerns related to the benefit-risk ratio and overall survival data of Ublituximab and Umbralisib; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to obtain FDA approval of the Umbralisib MZL/FL NDA, the U2 BLA, the U2 sNDA, or the Ublituximab RMS BLA in their current forms; (iii) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Ublituximab and Umbralisib's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." TG Therapeutics advised that "[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed", stating that "[t]he FDA's concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial."

On this news, TG 'Therapeutics' stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 34.93%, to close at $15.20 per share on November 30, 2021.

Then, on April 15, 2022, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company has voluntarily withdrawn the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." The press release stated that "[t]he decision to withdraw was based on recently updated overall survival (OS) data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial that showed an increasing imbalance in OS."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $1.93 per share, or 21.81%, to close at $6.92 per share on April 18, 2022.

Then, on May 31, 2022, TG Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for Ublituximab to December 28, 2022 "to allow time to review a submission provided by the Company in response to an FDA information request, which the FDA deemed a major amendment."

On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 14.51%, to close at $4.42 per share on May 31, 2022.

Finally, on June 1, 2022, the FDA announced that, due to safety concerns, it had withdrawn its approval for Umbralisib for the treatment of MZL and FL. Specifically, the FDA provided that "[u]pdated findings from the UNITY-CLL clinical trial continued to show a possible increased risk of death in patients receiving [UKONIQ]. As a result, we determined the risks of treatment with [UKONIQ] outweigh its benefits."

On this news, TG 'Therapeutics' stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 11.53%, to close at $3.91 per share on June 1, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

