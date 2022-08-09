TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We made tremendous progress in growing and enhancing our business during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, despite the many challenges presented by the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continued to see increased demand for our services, highlighting the breadth and resilience of our business model against a challenging macro environment. To achieve the growth potential of our business, we will continue to expand our business by executing strategic initiatives, exploring growth opportunities, and providing high-quality products and services to our customers. We remain focused on providing invaluable services and support to best serve the demand of our customers. Specifically, we will continue to make progress and work toward on our strategic expansion, including expanding sales channels, growing our customer base, and keeping explore growth opportunities in the global gold spot trading market, digital cloud warehouse market and lightweight new materials market. In addition to our strategic expansion, we aim to manage expenses prudently and improve operating efficiency. We believe these initiatives will support us to generate new business growth and build momentum toward our growth objectives. As we look ahead to the fiscal year 2022 and beyond, we will strive to expand our capabilities to serve our customers, grow our business, and provide higher returns to our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

In the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Total revenue was $53.68 million, consisting of $53.11 million from sales of commodity products, and $0.57 million from supply chain management services for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , a decrease of 10% from $59.84 million for the same quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

Net income was $1.43 million , compared with $0.36 million for the same quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.01 , compared with $nil for the same quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

In the six months ended June 30, 2022

Total revenue was $101.84 million, consisting of $100.69 million from sales of commodity products, and $1.15 million from supply chain management services for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , an increase of 14% from $89.42 million for the same period ended June 30, 2021 .

Net income was $3.02 million , as compared with net loss of $1.18 million for the same period ended June 30, 2021 .

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.01, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the same period ended June 30, 2021 .

Financial Results

In the three months ended June 30, 2022

Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold non-ferrous metals to 22 customers at fixed prices, and earned revenues when the product ownership was transferred to its customers. The Company earned revenues of $53.11 million from sales of commodity products for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $59.51 million from sales of commodity products for the three months ended June 30, 2021, among which, $1.52 million was generated from the related party.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company earned revenue of $0.57 million from supply chain management services to third-party customers, compared with $0.33 million to third-party customers for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue primarily includes cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales and cost of revenue associated with management services of supply chain. Total cost of revenue decreased by $6.22 million, or 10% to $53.24 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $59.47 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a decrease of $4.68 million in cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales from the third party. The decreased cost of revenue is in line with the decrease in revenue.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $0.18 million or 9%, to $1.88 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $2.05 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee benefits, office rental expense, amortizations of intangible assets and convertible promissory notes, professional service fees and finance offering related fees. There is no big decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest income

Interest income was primarily generated from loans made to third parties and related parties. Interest income increased by $1.42 million or 48%, to $4.37 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $2.95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was full due to loans made to third-party vendors for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Amortization of relative fair value of warrants relating to service provider

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the item represented the amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $0.32 million and relating to the convertible promissory notes.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, no such expenses incurred.

Net income

Net income was $1.43 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $0.36 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

In the six months ended June 30, 2022

Revenues

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company sold non-ferrous metals to 22 third-party customers at fixed prices, and earned revenues when the product ownership was transferred to its customers. The Company earned revenues of $100.69 million from sales of commodity products for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $88.95 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company earned commodity distribution commission fees of $1.15 million from 16 third-party vendors, compared with commission fees of $0.47 million from third-party vendors for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue primarily includes cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales, cost of revenue associated with management services of supply chain. Total cost of revenue increased by $11.96 million, or 13% to $100.85 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $88.89 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase of $11.96 million in cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales. The increased cost of revenue is in line with the increase in sales volume.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.50 million or 14%, to $4.12 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $3.62 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee benefits, office rental expense, amortizations of intangible assets and convertible promissory notes, professional service fees and finance offering related fees. The increase was mainly attributable to 1) salary and employee benefits increased by $0.62 million and, 2) amortization of convertible promissory notes increased by $0.22 million.

Interest income

Interest income was primarily generated from loans made to third parties and related parties. Interest income increased by $3.71 million or 74%, to $8.76 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $5.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to loans made to third-party vendor customers, among which, $0.70 million was attributed to related parties and $8.05 million was generated from third-party vendors.

Share-based payment for service

On March 4, 2021, the Company issued 750,000 fully-vested warrants with an exercise price of $0.01, with a five-year life, to an agent who was engaged to complete the warrant waiver and exercise agreements. The Company applied Black-Scholes model and determined the fair value of the warrants to be $1,695,042. Significant estimates and assumptions used included stock price on March 4, 2021 of $2.27 per share, risk-free interest rate of one year of 0.08%, life of 5 years, and volatility of 71.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, no such expenses incurred.

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature and relative fair value of warrants relating to issuance of convertible notes

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the item represented the amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $0.53 million relating to the convertible promissory notes.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, no such expenses incurred.

Net income (loss)

Net income was $3.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with net loss of $1.18 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.93 million, as compared with $4.31 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $3.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities was $60.10 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $15.81 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $59.92 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $23.10 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal product from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

TD HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,925,416



$ 4,311,068

Loans receivable from third parties



177,575,850





115,301,319

Accounts receivable



2,997





-

Prepayments



218





-

Due from related parties



-





11,358,373

Other current assets



5,148,250





3,288,003

Inventories



1,505,869





-

Total current assets



188,158,600





134,258,763



















Non-Current Assets















Plant and equipment, net



3,809





2,872

Goodwill



67,475,493





71,028,283

Intangible assets, net



18,246,404





21,257,337

Right-of-use assets, net



737,385





888,978

Total non-current assets



86,463,091





93,177,470



















Total Assets

$ 274,621,691



$ 227,436,233



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 3,058,260



$ 3,337,758

Bank borrowings



1,072,802





1,129,288

Third party loans payable



465,344





476,779

Contract liabilities



5,184





5,221,874

Due to related parties



-





21,174

Income tax payable



10,068,891





8,441,531

Lease liabilities



316,978





310,665

Other current liabilities



4,864,492





4,297,793

Convertible promissory notes



4,397,325





3,562,158

Total current liabilities



24,249,276





26,799,020



















Non-Current Liabilities















Deferred tax liabilities



3,572,320





4,178,238

Lease liabilities



435,842





586,620

Total non-current liabilities



4,008,162





4,764,858



















Total liabilities



28,257,438





31,563,878



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)

































Equity















Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized;

273,680,088 and 138,174,150 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively)



273,680





138,174

Additional paid-in capital



284,805,054





224,790,409

Statutory surplus reserve



1,477,768





1,477,768

Accumulated deficit



(39,181,475)





(42,200,603)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income



(1,010,774)





11,666,607

Total Equity



246,364,253





195,872,355



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 274,621,691



$ 227,436,233



TD HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









For the Three Months

Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Revenues























- Sales of commodity products – third parties

$ 53,108,294



$ 57,989,381



$ 100,692,259



$ 67,022,848

- Sales of commodity products – related parties



-





1,523,616





-





21,926,631

- Supply chain management services – third

parties



575,101





326,650





1,150,252





472,425

Total Revenue



53,683,395





59,839,647





101,842,511





89,421,904



































Cost of revenue































- Commodity product sales-third parties



(53,250,178)





(57,932,603)





(100,840,754)





(66,965,015)

- Commodity product sales-related parties



-





(1,531,336)





-





(21,917,517)

- Supply chain management services – third

parties



5,912





(2,592)





(5,690)





(3,642)

Total cost of revenue



(53,244,266)





(59,466,531)





(100,846,444)





(88,886,174)



































Gross profit



439,129





373,116





996,067





535,730



































Operating expenses































Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(1,875,779)





(2,054,354)





(4,123,486)





(3,624,733)

Share-based payment for service



-





-





-





(1,695,042)

Total operating expenses



(1,875,779)





(2,054,354)





(4,123,486)





(5,319,775)



































Other income (expenses), net































Interest income



4,366,318





2,946,236





8,756,659





5,045,093

Interest expenses



(129,116)





(155,825)





(239,442)





(283,248)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature

relating to issuance of convertible promissory

notes



(320,291)





-





(533,658)





-

Other income (expenses), net



(221,953)





(379,924)





(126,244)





(386,358)

Total other income, net



3,694,958





2,410,487





7,857,315





4,375,487



































Net income (loss) before income taxes



2,258,308





729,249





4,729,896





(408,558)



































Income tax expenses



(833,037)





(371,393)





(1,710,768)





(771,862)



































Net income (loss)

$ 1,425,271



$ 357,856



$ 3,019,128



$ (1,180,420)



































Comprehensive Income (Loss)































Net income (loss)

$ 1,425,271



$ 357,856



$ 3,019,128



$ (1,180,420)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(13,558,577)





2,706,148





(12,677,381)





2,062,570

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (12,133,306)



$ 3,064,004



$ (9,658,253)



$ 882,150



































Income (Loss) per share - basic and diluted































Income (loss) per share – Basic

$ 0.01



$ 0.00



$ 0.01



$ (0.01)

Income (loss) per share – Diluted

$ 0.01



$ 0.00



$ 0.01



$ (0.01)



































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Basic



213,595,841





96,821,039





206,060,364





95,025,014



































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted



242,849,487





102,312,155





235,314,010





100,516,130



TD HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar)









For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022



2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income(loss)

$ 3,019,128



$ (1,180,420)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:















Amortization of intangible assets



2,016,116





1,895,871

Depreciation of plant and equipment



3,851





130

Amortization of discount on convertible promissory notes



219,333





163,333

Amortization of right of use assets



170,084





-

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of convertible

promissory notes



533,658





-

Monitoring fee relating to convertible promissory notes



105,760





-

Share-based payment for service



-





1,695,042

Standstill fee relating to convertible promissory notes



-





356,934

Interest expense for convertible promissory notes



206,567





199,093

Deferred tax liabilities



(410,877)





(411,736)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Other current assets



37,371





601,683

Escrow account receivable



(3,103)





(2,520)

Inventories



(1,558,802)





(882,764)

Prepayments



(226)





(5,108,162)

Contract liabilities



(5,129,684)





1,677,349

Accounts payable



(116,501)





2,297,940

Due to related parties



(20,822)





(5,518,273)

Due from third parties



(1,022,489)





-

Due from related parties



(331,761)





(457,032)

Income tax payable



2,121,985





1,175,327

Other current liabilities



721,712





(291,177)

Lease liabilities



(104,310)





-

Due to third party loans payable



12,849





-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



469,839





(3,789,382)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of intangible assets



-





(5,100,490)

Purchases of plant and equipment



(4,936)





(2,332)

Purchases of operating lease assets



(58,617)





-

Final payment of acquisition of a subsidiary



-





(15,533,312)

Payment made on loan to related parties



-





(7,174,955)

Payment made on loans to third parties



(80,502,961)





(45,057,871)

Collection of loans from related parties



10,839,631





43,687,593

Collection of loans from third parties



10,069,408





13,370,395

Investments in other investing activities



(444,871)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(60,102,346)





(15,810,972)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM transaction



-





2,192,989

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private placement transactions



56,920,000





24,450,000

Proceeds from exercise of warrants



-





7,500

Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes



3,000,000





4,500,000

Proceeds from borrowings from third parties



-





1,993,828

Repayments made on loans to related parties



-





(550,930)

Payments made on loans to third parties



-





(9,496,586)

Net cash provided by financing activities



59,920,000





23,096,801

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(673,145)





700,055

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(385,652)





4,196,502

Cash at beginning of period



4,311,068





2,700,013

Cash at end of period

$ 3,925,416



$ 6,896,515

Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 43,310



$ -

Cash paid for income tax

$ 1,744



$ 75,416

Supplemental disclosure of Non-cash investing and financing activities















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 58,617



$ -

Issuance of common stocks in connection with conversion of convertible promissory

notes

$ 3,230,150



$ -

Issuance of common stocks in connection with warrant cashless exercise in March

2021

$ -



$ 1,439,826



