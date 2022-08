Uranium Energy Corp Announces Receipt of New Denison Proposal to Acquire UEX Corporation

NYSE American: UEC

Denison's Latest Non-Binding Offer Equates to 20% Dilution to Denison shareholders on a Fully Diluted Basis

UEC's Accepted Offer Equates to Only 15% Dilution to UEC Shareholders on a Fully Diluted Basis

There is Overwhelming Support from UEX Shareholders for the UEC Offer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") announces that it has received a notice from UEX Corporation ("UEX") that Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") has made a new non-binding proposal to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX ("UEX Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "New Denison Proposal"). UEX has further advised UEC that the board of directors of UEX (the "UEX Board") has determined to unilaterally postpose the special meeting of securityholders of UEX originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to Monday, August 15, 2022 to consider whether the New Denison Proposal constitutes a "Superior Proposal" as defined in the arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022 and August 5, 2022, among UEX, UEC and the UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp. (the "Arrangement Agreement").

Amir Adnani, President and CEO, stated "The new non-binding Denison offer is 5% more dilutive to its shareholders compared to UEC's superior bid. The Denison offer is also inferior as it introduces deal uncertainties for UEX shareholders, that is why we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the UEX board in delaying the shareholder vote. More than 38% of eligible securities have already voted on the UEC proposal with 93.4% voting in favour. We look forward to new shareholder meeting at or earlier than August 15, 2022. As previously mentioned, UEC's accepted offer doubles UEC's uranium resource at only 14.2% dilution to our existing shareholders on a pro forma basic shares basis."

UEC's offer and amended agreement announced on August 8, 2022 is superior to the New Denison Proposal in all respects:

Superior Financial Consideration. The implied value of The New Denison Proposal is not reflective of Denison's current share price given the 20% dilution Denison would undertake if it were to complete a transaction with UEX.

Quicker Path to Completion. UEX securityholders were scheduled to vote on UEC's proposed acquisition of the UEX Shares based on the Revised UEC Offer on Tuesday August 9, 2022 , with closing of the transaction (subject to court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature) anticipated within days of the UEX securityholder vote.

New Denison Proposal is Financially Inferior, Uncertain and Remains Subject to the Execution of a Definitive Agreement. The Denison Proposal, remains subject to, among other things, the execution of a definitive agreement, the preparation of an information circular providing disclosure on the proposed transaction, court and regulatory approvals, and the calling of a new securityholders meeting to approve the transaction. As such, a closing of any deal with Denison is likely to take UEX shareholders into Q4 2022.

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, if the UEX Board determines that the New Denison Proposal is a Superior Proposal and makes a determination to accept, approve, recommend or enter into an agreement in respect of the New Denison Proposal, UEX is required to immediately provide notice to UEC, upon receipt of which UEC has the right, for a period of five business days from receipt of UEX's notice, to offer to amend the terms of the Arrangement Agreement. In the event that UEC elects not to offer to amend the Arrangement Agreement and if UEX terminates the Arrangement Agreement in order to enter into an agreement with Denison, then UEX is required to pay to UEC a termination fee in the amount of US$8.8 million.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's leading, fastest growing, uranium mining company listed on the NYSE American. UEC is a pure play uranium company and is advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects. The Company has two production ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational processing capacity at the Hobson and Irigaray plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all of their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has other diversified holdings of uranium assets, including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U 3 O 8 ; (2) a major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp.; and (3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:

NYSE American: UEC

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z

WKN: AØJDRR

ISN: US916896103

Safe Harbor Statement

