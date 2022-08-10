GLO PHARMA APPOINTS ROTHY'S CFO DAYNA QUANBECK TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO Pharma, the parent company of breakthrough subtopical skincare brand Ourself, today announces the appointment of Dayna Quanbeck to its Board of Directors. The Rothy's CFO will join the board effective immediately, and her appointment adds a new seat to the GLO Pharma board, which is led by Chairman Scott L. Glenn. The GLO Pharma Board now consists of five members, four of which are women.

Ms. Quanbeck brings to the Board a deep passion for and relevant experience with consumer products. She spent the first half of her career in public accounting and investment banking, including seven years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the retail, apparel and footwear sector working on mergers and acquisitions and public and private market transactions. After her banking career, Ms. Quanbeck moved to the operating side, serving in financial leadership roles at Charlotte Russe and now the DTC footwear brand Rothy's, where she serves as CFO and as a member of the Rothy's Board. Her responsibilities as CFO include finance, strategy, data and analytics, and consumer insights. At Rothy's, she has been instrumental in growing the company valuation to $1 billion.

Ms. Quanbeck's background in growing new business concepts and scaling companies globally makes her a valuable addition to the GLO Pharma board of directors. "Dayna brings the best of both worlds to our Board: strong analytical skills, coupled with strategic acumen," says GLO Pharma Chairman Scott Glenn. "She is proficient not only at contributing to strategy development, but also has an innate ability to constructively analyze businesses to ensure growth and profitability. We are honored to have her join our early stage company as we enter into a phase of high growth."

This appointment comes on the heels of GLO Pharma's first consumer brand launch, Ourself, in February 2022, and the recent announcement of Ourself President Vimla Black-Gupta's role to include CEO. Ourself is backed by $40M in funding to date from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, First Round Capital, and Mr. Glenn.

About GLO Pharma:

GLO Pharma is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative approaches to beauty and aesthetics. It was founded in 2018 by Scott Glenn and Lauren Otsuki, innovators within the biotechnology space for over 20 years. Mr. Glenn and Ms. Otsuki previously founded and developed professional skincare companies Alastin Skincare and SkinMedica, along with numerous pharmaceutical companies aimed at solving some of the toughest medical issues in infertility, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. In 2022, GLO Pharma launched its first consumer brand, Ourself, as the first-ever Subtopical Skincare System™, bridging the gap between traditional skincare products and clinical procedures through the use of biotechnology.

