Mendocino Farms Opens Milestone 50th Location in Encinitas

Grand opening celebration with "Golden Giveaway" on August 23

What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is helping San Diego's North County residents fuel their day with unique flavor combinations at its newest location in Encinitas (268 N. El Camino Real). Opening on Tuesday, August 23, Encinitas is Mendo's 50th store, sparking a grand opening celebration for the beachside community complete with music, family-friendly activities and giveaways.

Why is this important? The milestone restaurant is part of a continuing effort for Mendocino Farms to serve more San Diego residents who are seeking bold flavors and fresh ingredients at a greater convenience.

"We've always stayed true to being a neighborhood gathering spot for fresh, flavorful food, so the family-friendly community of Encinitas is the perfect place for Mendocino Farms to grow in San Diego," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We're excited to help more North County residents eat well with our high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of our 50th location with them later this month."

Encinitas residents are invited to join the fast casual's grand opening festivities with a "Golden Giveaway" where two lucky guests whose meal is served on a golden tray will receive a $50 Mendocino Farms gift card each. Additionally, Encinitas residents can enjoy Mendocino Farms' approachably adventurous menu with a free entrée offer when they sign up for a My Mendo account and select "San Diego-Encinitas" as their favorite location prior to August 22. The offer is valid for a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

Dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms is also donating 50% of opening day sales to Community Resource Center and their food and nutrition program, providing San Diego North County residents with access to healthy food.

What's good to eat? There's something for everyone to enjoy on Mendocino Farms' globally-inspired menu filled with unique twists on beloved classics and chef-inspired creations. A comforting fan-favorite, the Prosciutto and Chicken is made of Italian prosciutto & shaved, roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle and tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta. For a satisfying crunch, the best-selling Avocado and Quinoa Superfood Ensalada will wow tastebuds with its contrasting textures and flavors, consisting of chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa & millet, housemade superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans & jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes and avocado with chipotle vinaigrette.

The whole family can enjoy a meal at Mendo with a kid's menu featuring flavorful favorites such as the air fried Crispy Chicken Tenders, Grilled Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich and Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla.

How/where can I get it? Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick up or delivery only. Delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Mendocino Farms also offers crowd-pleasing catering options for family or group gatherings and other celebratory moments.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 50 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com

