Business of Home Announces Future of Home Programming and Partners

Premier home design event returns to New York, in-person, September 12-13

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business of Home , the interior design industry's leading business media brand, is proud to announce the Future of Home 2022 programming schedule and speaker lineup. The annual conference for design professionals will take place, fully in-person, from September 12-13 at Chelsea Industrial in New York, N.Y.

Future of Home is the definitive event for smart, curious design professionals looking to position their businesses for success in the years to come. In a riveting two-day event, a range of experts—from entrepreneurs and business coaches to bestselling authors and television stars—will take the stage, unpacking the forces of change sweeping and shaping the industry.

Speakers at Future of Home 2022 include Alexa von Tobel, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Inspired Capital, Pauline Brown, Founder of Aesthetic Intelligence Labs, Martha Welsh, Director of Strategy for Google Commerce, Adair Curtis and Erik Curtis, co-stars on the Netflix series Instant Dream Home, Emily Anhalt, Founder of Coa, Carmeon Hamilton, Founder of Nubi Interiors, Lee Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Havenly, India Mahdavi, Architect and Designer, DeAndre DeVane and Caleb Anderson, Co-founders of Well-Designed, Athena Calderone, interior designer and author, and many other leaders across home design.

"As Future of Home returns to in-person-only programming this year, we look forward to helping design industry professionals navigate the nuances of pandemic-driven trends that will impact the industry for years to come," said Julia Noran Johnston, President and Founder of Business of Home. "Our goal is to give business owners and professionals the platform they need to connect with peers about current challenges, promising solutions, and how we can shape the future of design."

Business of Home's podcast host and columnist Dennis Scully will welcome more than 28 leading thinkers with an entertaining lineup of interviews and presentations. Keynote discussions, moderated by Business of Home's Kaitlin Petersen and Fred Nicolaus, will navigate timely topics that address industry-wide shifts in home design trends and how design professionals can adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape. Discussion topics will focus on the following pillars, including: Innovations in Design Business; Sustainable Materials and Business Practices; How to Design the Metaverse; Navigating the Current Economic Outlook; Work Culture; and Commerce Opportunities in a Shifting Retail Climate.

"We hope that Future of Home inspires and energizes design professionals seeking to learn from leading industry voices and trailblazers," added Kaitlin Petersen, Editor in Chief of Business of Home. "Even in this period of economic uncertainty, forward-thinking design businesses have the potential to grow and achieve success. The conversations at Future of Home are a spark that can ignite their own innovative solutions."

Future of Home is sponsored by design industry go-tos including Benjamin Moore, High Point Market Authority, Afterpay, Brizo, EQ3, Universal, Hunter Douglas, The Tile Shop, Polished, Crypton, and Parachute.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://businessofhome.com/futureofhome

ABOUT BUSINESS OF HOME

Established in 2009 by shelter magazine alum Julia Noran Johnston, Business of Home is an independent news organization founded on the belief that the design trade deserves high-quality journalism. Since then, it has become the home industry's leading business media brand and an essential resource for news, analysis, and insights to interior designers and industry professionals. Business of Home offers daily digital content, an extensive suite of newsletters, a quarterly print magazine, podcasts, and more. The company produces a broad range of business resources such as the industry's largest job board, a series of bi-monthly business workshops, and photography and video production services to help grow the design community. Its annual conference, Future of Home, fosters forward-thinking conversation among industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs about the forces of change sweeping the design world. Business of Home is a Recurrent company.

View original content:

SOURCE Recurrent Ventures