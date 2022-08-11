Earn More Money and Success in Real Estate - Team Study Reveals How

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workman Success Systems has partnered with the Center for Generational Kinetics (CGK) to conduct a national research study on real estate teams. The study was commissioned to provide the real estate industry with statistically accurate data about teams. The results provide insights to help agents, brokers, and brands grow and sustain teams well into the future.

The study sample comprised 500 currently licensed and active real estate agents working with at least one other person on their real estate team such as an assistant, partner, or another real estate agent. The study also provides valuable insight into team members' opinions regarding management and leadership styles, culture, training, and more.

Other key discoveries include:

Real estate agents and brokers want to work on teams because they believe they will achieve greater results than trying to build their business solo

81% of agents think being on a real estate team makes you more likely to stay in the industry. This is significant because the overwhelming majority of new agents do not renew their license after 2 years on the business. Teams solve the retention issue facing the entire industry.

The majority of the study participants said that being on a team earns them greater income

Taken in sum, the study broadly confirms what many in the real estate industry already believe: that teams are beneficial to agents, leaders, brokers, and organizations — and that the team model is here to stay.

Workman Success Systems was founded in 2014, and seeks to empower real estate teams and agents to create leverage in their business so they can achieve a more balanced life. By applying proven systems to their operations, agents are able to be more present with their families and be positive forces in their communities. It allows them to develop others within their teams, providing stability and upward mobility for other agents, as well as opportunities for people and businesses in their sphere.

Today, Workman Success Systems is the leader in real estate team coaching with thousands of clients across North America and a network of Certified, Senior, and Master coaches with deep experience running successful teams. Through hosting major industry events like Leverage and forming partnerships with national franchise brands, large regional brokerages, and independent broker/owners, Workman Success Systems is poised for continued growth well into the future.

To download a complete report of the team study, go to www.workmansuccess.com/teamstudy.

