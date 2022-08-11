Harver Acquires pymetrics, Further Enhancing Talent Decision Capabilities Across the Employee Lifecycle

Acquisition will capitalize on best-in-class I/O psychology and cognitive science approaches to enable efficient, unbiased, and high-quality talent decisions across the entire employee lifecycle

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harver , the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of pymetrics , the leader in unbiased soft skills assessments. Together, Harver and pymetrics address a broad set of talent acquisition and talent management use cases, empowering organizations to optimize their talent decisions across the employee lifecycle.

Outmatch rebrands as Harver to Lead Digital Transformation in Volume Hiring Globally (PRNewsfoto/Harver) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of pymetrics adds a groundbreaking, behavioral-based AI methodology to Harver's comprehensive set of existing talent assessments, providing organizations with a wider breadth and depth of predictive talent decisioning products to address their unique professional and hourly hiring needs. Incorporating best-in-class approaches from both I/O psychology and cognitive science, the combined offerings will accelerate the companies' shared vision of putting purpose to work by identifying, matching, and developing the right people for the right role and ultimately delivering better outcomes for global organizations in a more efficient and unbiased manner.

"An organization's people are the most essential and strategic part of the business," said Scott Landers, CEO, Harver. "Harver and pymetrics share a mission to help find people's purpose and then put it to work. By joining forces, we will be able to offer our customers across the globe a more robust and diverse set of solutions to help them drive better talent decisions. Together, we will help enterprises maximize the potential of their employee base and empower the organizations of tomorrow."

pymetrics' revolutionary AI behavioral soft skill assessments help enterprises build diverse teams of top performers by measuring behavior from cognitive and emotional attributes within an engaging candidate experience. By mitigating multiple forms of bias through an audited AI platform, pymetrics helps teams efficiently identify quality candidates, hire equitably, reduce turnover rate, and enhance overall talent performance through mobility, reskilling, and learning and development strategies.

Leveraging over 35 years of behavioral science and deep data insights, Harver is uniquely able to deliver high-quality hiring outcomes without compromising on speed. Whether enterprises are seeking to automate the hiring process, improve candidate experience, more effectively assess and match people to current and future roles, or streamline the reference checking process, Harver helps organizations make quality talent decisions efficiently.

"Harver and pymetrics have an incredible opportunity to reinvent the way talent decisions are made by creating a more effective and unbiased process across the talent lifecycle," said Frida Polli, CEO and founder, pymetrics. "I'm thrilled about the unmatched value that our combined teams can deliver to our customers and excited to continue building upon our shared vision to unleash people's true potential and then put it to work."

"At AB InBev, we are constantly looking for ways to streamline and improve our hiring process as the world's largest brewer to support our ever-growing global organization of over 630 brands in 150 countries," said Shayla Turner, People Business Partner, AB InBev. "We utilize both Harver and pymetrics' solutions to help us identify high-quality talent, efficiently and in a more fair manner. We trust both Harver and pymetrics to help us optimize our hiring decisions and are excited to see how they evolve and innovate together."

For more information, please visit: https://harver.com/harver-acquires-pymetrics.

About pymetrics

pymetrics is redefining talent assessment and management – using data-driven behavioral insights and audited AI to create a more efficient, effective, and unbiased hiring process across the talent lifecycle. Millions of job candidates around the world have gone through the pymetrics' platform and the technology is compliant in 100+ countries, 30 languages and across web, Android, and iOS apps. pymetrics leverages soft skills-optimized AI technology to help enterprise companies build diverse teams of top performers.

About Harver

Harver is the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions. Rooted in over 35 years of rich data insights, the company's portfolio of solutions enables organizations to make the best talent decisions across the entire employee lifecycle. Having processed over 100 million candidates, Harver provides trusted, flexible, and adaptable offerings making hiring better, faster, and fundamentally more fair. More than 1,300 customers including Booking.com, Peloton, Valvoline, and McDonalds trust Harver to help put purpose to work.

Media Contact

Nick Eghtessad

N6A for Harver

harver@n6a.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harver