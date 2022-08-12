ChurnZero unveils Jim VandeHei, Gabby Wong and Adrian Brady-Cesana as speakers at BIG RYG 2022, the Customer Success leadership event of the year

40+ speakers and session leaders bring their expertise to Washington, DC as economic volatility highlights the essential role of customer retention

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has released the full lineup and speaker agenda for BIG RYG 2022, the Customer Success leadership summit in Washington, D.C. on October 12-13, 2022. RYG stands for "red, yellow, green," key indicators of customer health. The two-day in-person event will see hundreds of Customer Success (CS) leaders gather to network, learn and share their expertise in improving team effectiveness, customer satisfaction and their companies' bottom line. Early bird registration is available through August 19.

BIG RYG 2022's agenda is carefully curated to deliver long-term value for businesses with present-day perspectives and challenges in mind. BIG RYG's mantra—speak simply, be real and challenge the audience—informs a unique program of in-depth hyper-workshops, panel discussions, keynote addresses and breakout sessions. Attendees will gain a new sense of what's possible with Customer Success, practical applications and leadership insights for running a modern CS organization.

The event's speakers represent a diverse cross-section of CS executives and thought leaders including Jessica Robinson, vice president of operations, Casepoint; Sheik Ayube, vice president business development, ESG; Georgie Papacostas, vice president of customer success, Sales Assembly; Kathy Isaac, vice president of customer success, Carbide; and Lucy Illidge, head of CX operations, EMEIA, Cision.

BIG RYG 2022's speaker and session highlights include:

The Brilliance of Brevity: Jim VandeHei , Founder and CEO, Axios: Journalist and media entrepreneur Jim VandeHei brings the inside line on how Axios earned millions of subscribers by keeping things short, jargon-free and to the point—and how BIG RYG attendees can benefit from the same approach.

The New "C" in CEO: Gabby Wong, CEO, FranConnect: SaaS leader Gabby Wong explains how the drive for customer centricity has opened a path from Customer Success to the CEO position, and how CS leaders can build opportunities and overcome obstacles on their way to the top.

The Future of Customer Success: Leading Customer Success podcasters Adrian Brady-Cesana (CX Chronicles), Yanique Grant (Navigating the Customer Experience) and Kenny Groom (Beyond Normal) join forces to answer the most pressing questions facing the CS industry.

Are You Recession Ready? Bryan Neale, Founder, Blind Zebra: Over the last decade, Customer Success has enjoyed the gains of a high-growth economy. As a potential downturn looms, CS consultant and coach Bryan Neale shares the challenges that teams will face, a framework for assessing readiness and actionable tactics to stay strong in any economic environment.

Additional sessions and workshops cover tactical recommendations, like "Financial Modeling for Customer Success" and "Measuring Cross-Functional Health between Customer and Success Peers," as well as strategic guidance, such as "Driving Performance with a Remote Team."

"The smartest, most agile companies are obsessed with the red, yellow or green (RYG) that indicates customer health," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "The Customer Success teams who monitor it, drive it and advocate for their customer at every step are generating enormous impact and ROI through retention and expansion. For companies who are serious about protecting their revenue, outlasting their competitors and building for the future, no industry event delivers more value than BIG RYG 2022, and no company is more committed to guiding companies on that journey than ChurnZero."

BIG RYG 2022 culminates a year of ChurnZero programming to advance the Customer Success sector. In addition to this flagship conference, ChurnZero has partnered with more than 40 industry leaders, including Pendo, SaaS Capital, ABBYY, ESG and Involve.ai, to host dozens of live and virtual educational and networking forums in the first half of 2022. These events have connected more than 3,000 Customer Success practitioners to tackle challenges such as setting SaaS retention benchmarks, driving customer value during onboarding and boosting product adoption and engagement.

Sponsors of BIG RYG 2022 include top sponsor ESG, as well as sponsors Blind Zebra, G2, Growth Molecules, Higher Logic Vanilla, Intellum, Melo Associates, Northpass, Rocketlane, Skilljar, SlapFive, Sturdy, SuccessCOACHING, and The Success League.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

