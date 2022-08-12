InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Grip Nail Clippers (FED-2397)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have arthritis and it can be difficult for me to use standard nail clippers," said an inventor, from Elma, Wash., "so I invented the NO SLIP CLIP. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional nail clippers that are hard to grip and tend to slip."

The invention provides an improved design for nail clippers. In doing so, it offers a firm grip while clipping nails. As a result, it helps to prevent the clippers from slipping and it increases leverage, control and flexibility. The invention features a durable design that is easy to handle and maneuver so it is ideal for individuals with arthritis and cerebral palsy. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

