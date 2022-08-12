LONDON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quilvius (QVIU) , the first culture and art platform in the Metaverse, starts its presale. This Metaverse project is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and it is the first culture and art platform targeted on writing, reading, and translating as an act. The project allows authors to introduce themselves to millions, gives job opportunities to translators, and offers unlimited resources to readers. All transactions will be made using the QVIU token which price has evolved into the primary factor responsible for the demise of book culture. Quilvius has instead created an ecosystem where the cost of reading and knowledge is almost free. This allows it to be sustainable in the short and long term.

The uniqueness of the project is in its complexity. The Quilvius Metaverse basically includes four universes: QVRead, ecosystem for readers; QVAuth, dedicated to authors and content creators; QVTrns, special space for translators; and QVInvst, which allows users to place money in the field of culture and art.

The first universe is especially for readers. It is called the QVRead universe, and it will be the most entertaining and populated of them all. Users will have access to a plethora of resources, including books, TV shows, and licensed movies. This universe will be accessible to all users of the Quilvius platform.

Next space in the project is called QVAuth. It is the second universe, which will be dedicated to authors and content creators. Anyone with a creative mind has the freedom to express themselves however they please in this universe. They can share their work with other users and earn an income doing so.

Throughout the pandemic, the number of translation services increased. This prompted Quilvius to make a universe, especially for translators, named QVTrns. This universe allows translators to offer their services or respond to various job offers. There will be a remarkable flow of trade in this universe.

Finally, there is QVInvst. This universe allows users to place money in the field of culture and art. Additionally, empty advertisement spaces can be found in each of the Metaverse universes. Users can reach millions of people by advertising in the empty spaces that users visit the most.

QVIU commission income will be partly donated to educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, and university funds. All of which will contribute to the development of culture and arts in the world. Ultimately, Quilvius (QVIU) wants to revive book culture by making it more engaging, affordable, and accessible. It allows authors to publish their work if they don't have the opportunity to do so and gives consumers a myriad of services accessible at the click of a button.

