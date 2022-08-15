AmTrav Names New Executives, Substantially Expands Customer Support Team

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmTrav, the one-stop platform for business travel, is expanding its leadership and customer service teams to support the surge in business travel which is growing stronger as the pandemic subsides.

Susan Altman, AmTrav CSO (PRNewswire)

New hires to the leadership team include Susan Hathaway-Altman as Chief Sales Officer, Tim Hines as Chief Marketing Officer, and Gaurav Patel who has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.

Susan brings with her deep corporate travel and sales experience, having worked for some of the industry's leading brands like Amex GBT, BCD, and most recently Atlas Travel. At AmTrav Susan will be responsible for leading the sales team and crafting the go-to-market strategy.

"I've always admired AmTrav," Susan said. "They've been thought leaders in the industry for years and always ahead of the curve technologically. I am thrilled to be joining them."

Tim is a seasoned marketing leader having worked for well known technology companies like Dialpad and running a consulting practice focused on building and scaling marketing programs He will focus on building a marketing engine to support growth efforts and tell the AmTrav story.

Gaurav, who has been with AmTrav since 2017 as its Vice President of Engineering, has led a 10-person development team that has out-built and out-innovated competitor teams that are 10-30 times larger. He now steps into the CTO role to continue to build an even better platform for customers.

Additionally, the company has hired over 20 new Travel Advisors to assist clients with booking volumes that have doubled in the past year.

"Coming out of COVID, we're seeing a sea change in attitudes among corporate travel buyers," said Jeff Klee, Co-Founder and CEO of AmTrav. "They're tired of crappy booking tools and less willing to accept a lack of personal attention." Klee went on: "The bar has been raised and it's going to keep getting higher. We're building a team to meet those escalating demands and to help spread the word about AmTrav."

AmTrav anticipates substantial growth through the remainder of 2022 and beyond, with global spending on business travel expected to surge past $2 trillion in the next 5 to 6 years. As businesses look for a modern solution to manage their travel, AmTrav will continue to raise the bar with both software and service.

About AmTrav

AmTrav is a new kind of technology and services platform that's driving business travel into a bold new era. Our easy-to-use solution empowers travelers and travel bookers to be more productive. Companies of all sizes use AmTrav to book trips, find savings, set travel policies, manage payments and expenses, and keep their travelers safe. Travelers love AmTrav because our one connected platform provides a seamless experience across the travel ecosystem and our travel experts and relationship managers are always ready to help. More than 1000 businesses use AmTrav to go places, meet people, build meaningful connections, and get the most out of every trip. www.amtrav.com

Contact: Tim Hines, 312-525-9730, timh@amtrav.com

