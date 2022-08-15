Brand Institute's Vice President of Market Research and Commercial Strategy on the Importance of Market Research Panels in Brand Development

Brand Institute's Vice President of Market Research and Commercial Strategy on the Importance of Market Research Panels in Brand Development

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute's Vice President of Market Research and Commercial Strategy, Joe Bazerghi, who spearheaded the expansion of Brand Institute's market research panel of health care providers and patients across 180 countries, offers sage advice on the importance of market research panels in naming and brand development.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As the need for focused market research in brand development increases, it is critical to access and survey the appropriate target audiences for specific projects," advises Bazerghi. "Building a high-quality research panel is critical in brand development - because market research data depends on it. With a sizable research panel, we can build detailed persona profiles of panel participants, which aids in ensuring that our reporting delivers meaningful, data-driven responses."

Bazerghi notes that quality research panels, such as those developed by Brand Institute, have the benefit of saving branding clients time and money due to easy access to research participants and reduced implementation time compared to using more time-intensive sample recruitment methodologies. Brand Institute developed its industry-leading market research panel internally and does not have to rely on external market research vendors. Direct market research panel access ensures a flexible, streamlined process and consistent customer experience.

About Joe Bazerghi

Mr. Joe Bazerghi has over 30 years of commercial experience in the field of pharmaceuticals. Before joining Brand Institute, Mr. Bazerghi worked in the US, Europe, Puerto Rico, and Canada for GSK, AbbVie, Gilead and Alkermes. Over his career, Mr. Bazerghi has held numerous leadership roles in sales, marketing, market research and new product planning.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.