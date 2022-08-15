GoodTrust, DreamCatchers join forces to spark connections between young and old

Partnership inspires new ways to create meaningful memories.

Today's communities need stronger generational ties more than ever.

DreamCatchers now included as part of GoodTrust's online will experience.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (www.MyGoodTrust.com), the one-stop shop to protect and organize your digital life and legacy, and DreamCatchers Foundation , a nonprofit committed to developing youth, have partnered to strengthen intergenerational connections. The goal is to create future community leaders and expand awareness about protecting and preserving legacy.

Students from the Westwood High School DreamCatchers Chapter in Mesa, AZ, with Dreamer Marlene during her (PRNewswire)

The partnership opens the door for more older adults to make their dreams come true with the funds donated by GoodTrust. It also offers greater visibility by adding DreamCatchers to the GoodTrust online will flow when choosing charitable organizations as a beneficiary. DreamCatchers will share information about the services GoodTrust provides with their seniors and students.

"At DreamCatchers, our focus is on developing youth by creating opportunities for them to have meaningful connections with members of older generations in their communities. One of the ways we do this is to have students fulfill hospice patients' end-of-life dreams," said Caitlin Crommett, Founder and President of DreamCatchers. "Partnering with GoodTrust, a leading end-of-life planning platform, makes perfect sense for us as fulfilling dreams goes hand in hand with the peace-of-mind that legacy preservation offers."

Ensuring strong connections of story and legacy aligned with the mission of GoodTrust to protect what matters.

"We're thrilled to partner with DreamCatchers," said GoodTrust founder and CEO, Rikard Steiber. "Our mission is to leverage technology for good and make end-of-life planning simple, affordable, and accessible. Partnering with DreamCatchers helps bring our innovative service to more people in need and as an added bonus allows older adults to achieve their dreams."

DreamCatchers Foundation is a nonprofit that's mission is to develop youth to become compassionate, entrepreneurial leaders in their communities. DreamCatchers fosters intergenerational connections between students and older adults through acts of service, including fulfilling end-of-life dreams.

GoodTrust is the one-stop shop to protect what matters most. GoodTrust offers complete estate-planning and digital-safety tools to preserve the memories and accounts you've created in real life, and online. In fact, you can now take care of all your preparedness needs in less time than it takes to do the laundry.

Students from the Grand Canyon University DreamCatchers Chapter in Phoenix, AZ, with Dreamer Clifford during his Dream horseshoes game with friends in the park. (PRNewswire)

