New York-based CX company, Horatio is honored as "Company of the Year - Business or Professional Services - Medium-size" in this year's prestigious International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service outsourcing company behind viral e-commerce, fintech, and celebrity-backed brands, has been named one of 2022's silver STEVIE® award winners. The cutting-edge CX firm has been honored as the International Business Award® winner in the "Company of the Year - Business or Professional Services - Medium Size" category.

Horatio Honored as a Silver STEVIE® AWARD WINNER in the 2022 International Business Awards® (PRNewswire)

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including the category, Company of the Year, in which Horatio won.

"It is rewarding to be among such a distinguished group and to be recognized as Company of the Year for this year's International Business Awards®," said Horatio CEO Jose Herrera. "We have always prided ourselves in building the best CX teams for our clients, and we are so proud that every member of Horatio has helped us to get to this point in our journey."

Horatio's Chief Financial Officer, Jared Karson noted "Congratulations to all the fellow winners in this year's STEVIE® Awards. This award is a culmination of the incredible work that our talented staff does to support our clients. We are honored to be included in such an esteemed list and thankful that the International Business Awards® has recognized this exciting time in Customer Experience."

Horatio was founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson . Horatio's business has grown fourfold from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, they opened a new office in the Dominican Republic and expanded their offices in New York City Horatio serves next-generation digitally native clients in a variety of sectors including ecommerce, healthtech, technology, hospitality, fintech, and cryptocurrency.

Horatio and the rest of the 2022 International Business Award® winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday October 15th, 2022. This will be the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio or @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC , Forbes, and Bloomberg , and the recipient of the 2022 Customer Contact Week Next Generation Leaders Award. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com .

