Kirby McInerney LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announce Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of the common stock of Groupon, Inc.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

LAZAR MACOVSKI, Individually and On

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff,



v.



GROUPON, INC., RICH WILLIAMS, and

MELISSA THOMAS, Defendants

Case No. 1:20-cv-02581 Honorable Matthew F. Kennelly

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION,

CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who, during the period between July 30, 2019 through February 18, 2020 inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon") and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $13,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement") that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Matthew F. Kennelly via teleconference, call-in number: 888-684-8852, access code: 746-1053, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 24, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Macovski v. Groupon Inc., c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 2648, Portland, OR 97208-2648, 1-866-991-0893. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.GrouponSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online or postmarked no later than December 1, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 22, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 22, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Groupon, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Macovski v. Groupon Inc.

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 2648

Portland, OR 97208-2648

1-866-991-0893

www.GrouponSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

KIRBY MCINERNEY LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

250 Park Avenue, Suite 820

New York, NY 10177

(212) 371-6600

telrod@kmllp.com

-and-

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Leanne H. Solish, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

By Order of the Court

