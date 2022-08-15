What Cyber Lessons Have We Learned Since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and How Might They Play Out in the Face of Increased Chinese Aggression Toward Taiwan?

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join a conversation among experts as the Cyber Initiatives Group (CIG) launches its virtual Summer Summit this Wednesday, August 17 from 10a – 3p ET. Find out what's top of mind for government cyber executives and leaders from the private sector as we tackle topics ranging from Ukraine to Taiwan, why the US is not yet winning the technology race, why we're not moving faster to secure critical infrastructure, and the latest collaborations on securing software supply chains.

Hosted by Cipher Brief CEO and Publisher Suzanne Kelly, the summit will present keynote sessions with Victor Zhora, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Laura Galante, Intelligence Community Cyber Executive and Director of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Center, ODNI, and Lt. Gen. Michael Groen (ret.), former Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, DOD.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Congressman Jim Langevin , Chair of the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Cyber Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems,

The Hon. Susan Gordon, Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, ODNI

Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery (Ret.), Former Executive Director US Cyberspace Solarium Commission

Chris Krebs , Founding Partner of the Krebs Stamos Group

Matt Hayden, Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Cyber, Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy

Dmitri Alperovitch, Executive Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator

Wendy Thomas , President & CEO of Secureworks

Jim Guinn , Accenture's Global Cybersecurity Strategy Lead

Teresa Shea, former Director of Signals Intelligence, NSA

Steve Hill , Chief Information Security Officer for the Investment Bank and Americas, Credit Suisse

Paddy McGuinness , former UK Deputy National Security Advisor for Intelligence, Security and Resilience

Stuart Solomon , President, Recorded Future

Kelly Bissell , Global Security Services Lead, Microsoft

Greg Rattray , Co-Founder & Partner, Next Peak

Jeanette Manfra , Director of Risk & Compliance, Google Cloud

Edward Marshall, Global Head, Family Office & HNW Group, Dentons

Jim Rosenthal , CEO, BlueVoyant

Brad Medairy , Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Join us and see why 90% of survey respondents rank CIG summits among the best cyber events they've ever attended.

Register for the summit at www.cyberinitiativesgroup.com

