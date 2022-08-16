American Startup Company Celebrates Win for Inventors Who Plan to Change the World

Mary Harcourt of CosmoGlo LLC. - "Innovation is important to the core of all societies. We're excited to announce the Italian courts have enforced our patent against willful infringement of the CosmoGlo™️ Light. This is a celebratory step forward for American manufacturing and product innovation."

BASTROP, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmoGlo, LLC. pioneered a luxury, modern-looking curved light that provides even lighting. Trusted by experts in the field of aesthetics and used by service professionals, CosmoGlo was designed by Mary Harcourt, an established beauty professional. CosmoGlo has been awarded Design patents globally including in the USA, AUS, UK, and EU.

CosmoGlo is quickly becoming the leader in treatment room lighting. The Original CosmoGlo and CosmoGlo XL are customizable in height and brightness, give shadowless lighting coverage with our rotatable halo and come with a flat, stable base. The sleek media clip offers consistent filming angles while maintaining quick access during appointments to all aspects of your device, and is included with your light purchase. (PRNewswire)

Judge Dott. Alberto La Manna of the Turin Italian Business Court on March 10th, 2022 announced intent to uphold Cosmolo's patent in court injunction case 19348/2021. The invention claimed in this patent lawsuit is fundamental to the aesthetics industry. The defendant was found liable for willful infringement upon CosmoGlo's design patent no. 008486203-0001. The ruling upholds CosmoGlo's right to protect its products, designs, and their fair use.

Mary Harcourt of CosmoGlo said in response to the ruling,

Innovation takes effort, capital, and vision, and is important to the core of all societies. On behalf of the CosmoGlo development department, operations teams, and legal teams, I am excited to announce that the EU Courts have enforced our patent. This ruling provided legal protection for the countless hours, dollars, and resources committed to bringing forth new innovation. I appreciate the EU for their support.

The judge Judge Dott. Alberto La manna stated,

The grievance of the applicant in relation to the infringement of its model must be considered well-founded since the confusion between the two products is evident in an overall evaluation. The proposed request must therefore be considered well-founded and deserves acceptance.

Consequently, the defendant must be prevented from producing and marketing the Moon Light Lamp with a consequent order to withdraw the products described from the market and to fix the penalty for the violation of this provision… The expenses follow the loss and are paid according to the disposition.

