Cardinality.ai Joins the AWS Partner Network

Three Cardinality.ai solutions for public sector digital modernization earn inclusion in AWS Marketplace

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a data technology company helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through data-driven automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and built-for-purpose solutions, today announced its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) . APN is a global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers.

Cardinality's suite of solutions was built specifically for workforce, health, and human services leveraging modern integration and interoperability utilities for government environments, engineered on a Low-Code platform, so that government agencies can modernize existing systems up to 50% faster than other platforms and custom or unproven solutions.

Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's Co-founder and CEO shared, "Cardinality.ai is proud to join the AWS Partner Network, a reinforcement of our commitment to best practices for security, compliance, and operational excellence. With our SaaS products on AWS, securing this status is a notable milestone as this reduces complexity to adopt digital practices and enables better time to market with a secure environment for our customers."

Cardinality.ai has several solutions listed and available for procurement from March 2022 in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS:

Medicaid Provider Management System

Medicaid Provider Management System from Cardinality.ai, is a self-service solution, distinctly serving the enrollment and revalidation process requirements of Healthcare Providers and the State Medical Agencies. The solution seamlessly performs the functions of Provider Enrollment, Management and Credentialing, while ensuring compliance with the different State and Federal policies. The highly modular componentry of the solution, aligns with business needs, program integrity and customer service.

Citizen 360 CRM

Cardinality.ai Citizen 360 CRM is an AI-driven CRM solution for government agencies that is capable of capturing, tracking all activities and operations of the Citizen Service Center (CSC). It provides a 360 view of the customer- and AI-powered recommendations by analyzing their demographics, programs and service interactions data. It enables Citizen Service Representatives to deliver personalized experiences to citizens and drive faster outcomes.

Training & Certification System

AI-powered cloud-based system built on a responsive, federated & secure cloud based architecture that is purpose built to address training and skill assessment requirements of case workers and citizens through a variety of options such as in-person training, virtual and interactive e-learning modules.

About Cardinality.ai

Cardinality.ai is a data technology company helping government agencies achieve better citizen outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions.

Founded in 2017 by four accomplished entrepreneurs and led by a team of successful business, technical and SLED executives, the company has one goal: impact a billion lives. And it's already on its way—Cardinality.ai solutions are being used by thousands of case workers in multiple agencies in several states. The company's suite of solutions are built specifically for workforce, health, and human services to allow for rapid implementation, lower cost of operations, and higher rates of impact. The solutions leverage a utility-grade low-code platform called Personalized Integrated Citizen Services (PICS) that provides the functionality essential for integration and interoperability. As a result,agencies can modernize through modular solutions or comprehensive program deployments that occur up to 50% faster than custom or unproven solutions.

Cardinality.ai has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and as the SaaSBOOMi vertical SaaS startup of 2020. For more information, please visit www.cardinality.ai .

