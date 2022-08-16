Greenhouse Wellness Claims Spot on Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Maryland-based premier medical cannabis dispensary ranked No. 38 among fastest-growing health product companies on Inc. 5000 list

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse Wellness, Maryland's premier medical cannabis dispensary has earned a place on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. Inc. 5000 ranked Greenhouse Wellness No. 38 among health product companies and No. 2,899 overall.

"We find that education is key when it comes to overall health and wellness," said Dr. Leslie Apgar .

Since opening its doors in 2017, co-owners Leslie Apgar, M.D., and Gina Dubbé have worked to end the stigma that marijuana should remain on the fringes of society and help those looking for relief find solutions to the everyday chronic pain and qualifying illnesses or symptoms that constrain them. As a licensed physician, Apgar helps clients find the right combination of treatments and dosages to aid in their healing. With medical cannabis being a new and growing field, Greenhouse Wellness focuses on education first when providing quality care.

"We find that education is key when it comes to overall health and wellness. Many of our patients come to us with very little knowledge and experience with marijuana, and they are often surprised to hear how safe and effective it can be as part of their treatment plan," said Leslie Apgar, co-owner of Greenhouse Wellness. "Our top priority is helping our patients feel informed, while addressing their symptoms so they can live more fulfilling lives."

Greenhouse Wellness matches every client with a member of the Greenhouse concierge team. Its team of wellness consultants is trained to guide clients to the products best fit to alleviate their symptoms and track progress. The team stays in close connection, if necessary, with the client to make adjustments along the way in order to achieve the desired goals.

Medical cannabis is earning its rightful place as a safe, effective, whole-plant treatment option. Greenhouse Wellness is designed so that individuals from all walks of life can feel safe, comfortable, and assured as they walk in and seek products to help treat their qualifying conditions.

"Whether you are 21 or 91, looking for product that will ease Parkinson's symptoms or reduce anxiety, Greenhouse Wellness is a place where you will be welcomed and respected," said Gina Dubbé, co-owner and CEO of Greenhouse Wellness. "Everyone who visits us can trust that they will be taken care of by experts who are invested in their wellbeing."

For more information about Greenhouse Wellness, visit www.greenhousewellness.com.

About Greenhouse Wellness

Greenhouse Wellness is a medical cannabis dispensary located in Ellicott City, Maryland founded by Gina Dubbé and Leslie Apgar, M.D. With a focus on healing, best friends Dubbè and Apgar are changing the way people think about cannabis. Greenhouse Wellness is an intimidation-free space that feels more like a spa than a dispensary. Wellness consultants provide individuals with solutions to everyday chronic pain and qualifying illnesses or symptoms that constrain them. Greenhouse Wellness offers one of the largest menus in the state and focuses on educating patients about the science of cannabis and options for treatment. Its unique online ordering and curbside pickup offerings set it apart from other dispensaries in the area, providing patients with convenient, safe ordering options. Greenhouse Wellness' accolades include ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list and being named Best Dispensary in the U.S. by Dispensary Magazine and Best Place to Work by Baltimore Business Journal. Dubbé and Apgar have been featured on NBC's "TODAY", "Let's Be Blunt with Montel" and other media outlets. For more information about Greenhouse Wellness, visit www.greenhousewellness.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Greenhouse Wellness