Teleperformance Certified as Great Place to Work® in China for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced that its China operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work® award. By being certified as a Great Place to Work® in China, Teleperformance has helped set a high benchmark for Chinese Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies and companies operating in all other industries.

Teleperformance's China operations scored strong for overall trust in the company by its over 5,000 Chinese team members. It operates seven facilities in China and provides work from home services, with 10% of its staff currently utilizing them. Additionally, Teleperformance China also won the Great Place to Work® award for Women in 2020 and 2021.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO Great Place to Work® China commented, "In Great Place to Work®, we have special respect and admiration for companies and leadership teams that kept their priorities clear on their people, while navigating the tough times of the pandemic. Teleperformance is a clear example of this, making it again to the top recognition as Best Workplaces™ in Asia keeping Trust as a key element of their working culture. Congratulations!"

"On behalf of the China leadership teams I wish to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to our employees," said Joseph Wai, Executive Chairman of Teleperformance China. "This year is the 16th anniversary of Teleperformance China's establishment. With your support, we have been certified as a Great Place To Work® for five years in a row. This confirms our determination to continue to build a more trustworthy, fair, friendly, and enterprising workplace."

With a top global priority of people care, over 97% of Teleperformance employees worldwide currently work in independently certified great employer operations.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best Workplaces™ lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

