Andersen Corporation and Ubiquitous Energy Announce Plans to Develop First Energy Generating Windows and Doors Without Aesthetic Compromises

Combining Andersen's industry-leading window and door innovations with Ubiquitous Energy's patented transparent solar technology to bring solar-powered windows and doors into homes

BAYPORT, Minn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation , manufacturer of the #1 innovative window and door brand*, and Ubiquitous Energy , the world leader in transparent solar technology, have entered into an agreement to jointly develop a first-of-its-kind energy generating window and door products.

The companies are working together to bring products to market that will revolutionize solar generation for residential and light commercial buildings. The products will leverage Ubiquitous Energy's UE Power™ technology, the only patented and visibly transparent photovoltaic glass coating that harnesses solar power to generate electricity, while remaining almost indistinguishable from traditional windows. With this revolutionary technology, the products the companies are jointly developing are intended to bring renewable energy generation to windows and doors while providing a clear, natural experience that is similar to what is expected from traditional windows and doors.

"By combining Andersen's expertise in crafting innovative window and door products that deliver quality, design aesthetic and energy efficiency with the unique properties of UE Power™ technology, our vision is to develop products that go beyond energy efficiency to energy generation," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president, research, development and innovation, Andersen Corporation. "This is a powerful opportunity to leverage our industry leadership, product development expertise and manufacturing capabilities to help bring innovative new products to the marketplace that will improve the homeowner experience and make the world a better place."

Andersen is a leading investor in Ubiquitous Energy and a longtime pioneer in the window and door industry with more than 225 patents to its name over time. Andersen's investment in Ubiquitous Energy represents the company's future-focused interest in advancing the fenestration industry with disruptive technology solutions that have the potential to elevate the industry and contribute to a healthier environment.

The companies began their relationship with an investment from Andersen in Ubiquitous Energy's Series B financing in 2021. Since then, Ubiquitous Energy has demonstrated significant progress, validating its large area coating equipment with the ability to uniformly coat floor-to-ceiling glass in addition to advancing its next-generation materials pipeline using artificial intelligence. UE Power™ technology serves as a visibly transparent solar panel that adds renewable energy generation capability to window and door glass while maintaining visual aesthetics. Ubiquitous Energy is actively raising funding to accelerate commercialization efforts, including funding for a U.S.-based manufacturing facility that will supply the first transparent solar window and door units to Andersen and other partners and customers.

"We are excited to continue to deepen our relationship with Andersen to together create the first UE Power™ window and door products for residential and light commercial buildings. Our companies have a shared goal of changing the way the world uses solar power and positively impacting the environment in a big way without compromising aesthetics or function," said Susan Stone, chief executive officer, Ubiquitous Energy.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows , Twitter @AndersenWindows , and Instagram @andersen_windows .

ABOUT UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.

Founded in 2011, Ubiquitous Energy was started by a group of MIT and MSU scientists and engineers looking for new ways to reduce humanity's carbon footprint by seamlessly integrating solar power technology into everyday products and surfaces. With nearly 200 global patent filings, Ubiquitous Energy has the world's leading transparent solar technology – the conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials all while maintaining visible transparency. To both residential and commercial building occupants, Ubiquitous Energy's solar windows provide a clear, vibrant experience that is expected from traditional Low-E windows, but with self-contained, on-board power and smart functionality. For more information please visit us at www.ubiquitous.energy or connect with us via LinkedIn .

* 2022 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders & architects

Ubiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent solar technology working towards a goal of helping solve climate change by creating truly transparent renewable energy for every surface across the globe. (PRNewswire)

Andersen’s research and development facility in Bayport, Minnesota. (PRNewswire)

