Grandin Road Halloween Haven is Fully Unleashed

Grandin Road's Halloween 2022 is like no other season, inspiring shoppers to get ahead of the haunt

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online home furniture and décor retailer Grandin Road® (www.grandinroad.com) is inspiring early Halloween shopping again this year with its new 2022 Halloween Haven collection, offering more fun ideas than ever to plan your spooking season.

Known for its exclusively frightful finds, Grandin Road styles spooktacular scenes to jumpstart your imagination with tantalizing new transformations:

Enchanted: Haunt your haven like no other this year with castle corridors and moonlit gardens that set the scene for masquerade

Mystical: Chill your guests with creeping creatures and mysterious treasures that will take you by surprise

Classic: Pumpkins are the home accessory of the season! Create looks that make you smile with friendly accents like witch hats, bats and cats

Fall: Embrace the excitement of autumn. Refresh from your front steps all the way to your mantle with shapely gourds, turning leaves and pinecones in unexpected and delightful accents

Whether you like to decorate in one theme or mix, match and layer, the thrill is in creating a look all your own. "Our customers truly inspire us with the unique ways they decorate their homes with Grandin Road for Halloween," said Natalie Brown, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ecommerce and Creative. "We are already seeing early planning of outdoor scenes – but also tablescapes. This tells us that gatherings with friends and family are on our customers' minds."

You can find accent items under $50, or create an entire front door look using Grandin Road's front door visualizer. Grandin Road has ways to cast a spell in every room of your home, inside and out.

Visit Grandin Road Halloween Haven to shop the experience.

For media inquiries, please contact pr@grandinroad.com.

About Grandin Road: A resource since 2003 for celebrating every season, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Garnet Hill®.

Related Links: https://www.grandinroad.com

Halloween Haven by Grandin Road (PRNewsfoto/Grandin Road) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grandin Road