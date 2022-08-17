Invenergy and Airstreams Renewables Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership to Advance Training for Military Veterans in Energy Industry

Partnership will enhance training participation and career placement pipeline for military veterans and military spouses seeking renewable energy operations and maintenance careers

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the largest privately-held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced a new partnership with leading renewable energy training company Airstreams Renewable Inc. Invenergy's investment will support military veterans and military spouses seeking careers in clean energy operations.

The partnership furthers Invenergy's commitment to military veterans and will remove barriers to participation in Airstreams Renewables leading training for operational careers by providing needed transitional support and assisting with their job placement pipeline. In addition to supporting recruiting efforts, Invenergy funding will provide for temporary housing, workplace tooling and personal protective equipment, travel, and childcare support.

"Airstreams Renewables builds on military veterans' skills and experience and provides the clean energy industry with a trained and qualified workforce," said John Majewski, Senior Vice President of Third-Party Services at Invenergy. "We are proud to advance this partnership and to provide opportunities for veterans to protect our nation's energy security as they build a sustainable world."

Airstreams Renewables programs help active-duty personnel and veterans transition to civilian life. As part of the Department of Defense SkillBridge program, Airstreams connects service members with industry partners for real-world job training where they gain valuable civilian work experience in the renewable energy sector during their last 180 days of service and helps program graduates secure careers in clean energy, telecommunications, and other industrial sectors. More than 7,000 military veterans and military spouses have completed the program at Airstreams Renewables across its eight SkillBridge active-duty branch campuses and at its newly expanded National Training Center.

"Delivering our training for the men and women who served is our way of helping them find careers that can provide for their families in a growing industry and is critical to supporting America's veterans as they transition to civilian life," said USMC Veteran Dave Schulgen, Airstreams Renewables Founder and CEO. "We look forward to how our partnership with Invenergy will eliminate barriers to participation in our program and help more veterans find careers they can be proud of, as they help the clean power industry to grow."

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction, or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage

About Airstreams Renewables

As part of the DoD SkillBridge program, Airstreams Renewables' Renewable Energy and Communications Tower Technician Program is the only Career Skills Program training active duty military personal on active-duty bases across the country leading to careers in the Wind Energy, Telecommunications Tower and other industrial sectors. We are proud to be military founded with over 60% of our staff having served our country and proud to be a part of the solution for our transitioning service members back into civilian life. For more information, please visit www.air-streams.com.

