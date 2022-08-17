Karkinos Healthcare Engages OptraSCAN® Digital Pathology In its Mission of Personalized Cancer Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptraSCAN®, a leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, today announced that Karkinos Healthcare has begun using the high-performance OptraSCAN Digital pathology platform to enhance care for their patient population. The capabilities of this digital pathology platform improve accessibility to healthcare and the distributed care model.

The demand for digital pathology has increased as healthcare institutions have struggled to overcome the challenges of the traditional care model of pathologists working in labs with physical microscopes. These workflow problems have been intensified by a shrinking pathologist population at the same time as biopsy rates have increased along with increased cancer screening options. Digital pathology facilitates remote consultations and second opinions to arrive at a diagnosis and initiate cancer treatment more rapidly.

Dr. Ajit Nambiar, Director & Head, Pathology and Lab Medicine at Karkinos Healthcare, explained, "We plan to provide the best possible care to our patients and adoption of OptraSCAN digital pathology solution is an important step in that direction. OptraSCAN is a very capable solution provider, and we are very happy to partner with them."

The synergies between the two organizations and potential efficiencies were echoed by Mr. Abhi Gholap, Founder & CEO, OptraSCAN, as he stated, "Instant second opinions, remote reporting and permanent digital storage of patient slides are some of the benefits of digital pathology. We eagerly look forward to facilitating them for Karkinos Healthcare. OptraSCAN has seen increasing sales across the world as more organizations adopt their affordable products and services. With 250% growth in our year-to-year global sales revenues, OptraSCAN is a preferred vendor of many small to large laboratories and hospitals worldwide."

Karkinos Healthcare is pioneering the Distributed Cancer Care Network model in India addressing clinical needs of cancer patients, with a focus on early detection of cancer. The company works with multiple healthcare institutions and professionals in the oncology ecosystem, successfully bringing care closer to patients backed by a robust technology platform. Karkinos already offers its services in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Delhi NCR and is planning to ramp up its operations across India. The company is a member of National Cancer Grid, a group of 260+ cancer focused institutions. Karkinos Healthcare is also setting up a Cancer Centre in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) premises at Imphal, in partnership with the Government of Manipur.

About OptraSCAN, Inc:

OptraSCAN® has pioneered On-Demand Digital Pathology® and is focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that maximize return on investment and improve the performance of pathology services. An ISO 13485 certified company with whole slide scanners CE marked for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to 'Go Digital' no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab's throughput, or global location.

OptraSCAN's end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model.

OptraSCAN® is an ISO13485 certified company.

OptraSCAN® whole slide scanners are CE marked for IVDR use.

OptraSCAN Systems are for research use only in North America.

About Karkinos Healthcare:

Karkinos Healthcare is a technology driven oncology focused managed health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The company espouses the use of a distributed cancer care network working with multiple healthcare institutions and professionals in the ecosystem with a view to get cancer care closer to the persons' home by decoupling the delivery from the knowledge systems of care.

For more information, visit https://www.karkinos.in/about-us/.

