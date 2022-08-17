Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club and California Credit Union Provide 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies to Club kids

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union recently partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to make the new school year a little easier for hundreds of students Club kids and their families across the greater Los Angeles area. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club kids and their families as part of a back-to-school drive.

(Back row, L-R) Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club Director of Operations Carlyn Oropez and California Credit Union VP School & Community Development Gloria Rogers and Vice President/Regional Manager Alex Kirrin hand out backpacks to Club Kids. (PRNewswire)

Backpacks were donated by California Credit Union, its employees and members in a July branch drive, and filled with school supplies by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs prior to the start of the fall school year.

"Assisting our students and teachers in the important work of learning is a fundamental part of our community commitment. Every student deserves a great start to the school year, and that includes having the tools they need to succeed. We thank our members and employees for so generously joining us in helping ensure the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club kids return to the classroom in August ready to learn," said California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with California Credit Union to provide backpacks to children and teens from the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. This annual backpack drive means the world to us because we know all our kids will start the school year ready and equipped to succeed!," said Carlyn Oropez, Ed.M., Director of Operations, Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. "This year with costs of everyday products going up, many families will have to choose between basic needs and school supplies for their kids. Providing backpacks to our kids is more important than ever."

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club serves families in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

About California Credit Union



California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

California Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Credit Union