2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Athletes and U.S. Army General Lead Torch Parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Disney World Resort proudly hosted 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games athletes on Thursday, celebrating the arrival of the Warrior Games with a parade at Magic Kingdom Park. Commanding General of United States Army's Training and Doctrine Command General Paul E. Funk joined several athletes in serving as Grand Marshals for the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade and the athletes took turns carrying the Warrior Games torch that will light the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony on Friday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The participating athletes represented the Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, Canada and Ukraine that will compete in the Warrior Games along with the Marine Corps.

Department of Defense Warrior Games athletes serve as the honorary grand marshals in a celebratory welcome parade at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The athletes, joined by U.S. Army General Paul E. Funk, and representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command and Marine Corps, as well as Canada and Ukraine, took turns carrying the Warrior Games torch that will light the cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony at ESPN Wide World of Sports. (PRNewswire)

Walt Disney World Resort proudly celebrates the arrival of 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games athletes.

The Warrior Games, hosted by Army's Training and Doctrine Command, will take place over nine days at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort starting Saturday. The Warrior Games is an adaptive-sports competition that highlights the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. The Games feature 12 adaptive sports including archery, cycling (both road race and time trials), shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf as an exhibition.



For more information, visit DODWarriorGames.com.

Department of Defense Warrior Games athletes serve as the honorary grand marshals in a celebratory welcome parade at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The athletes, joined by U.S. Army General Paul E. Funk, and representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command and Marine Corps, as well as Canada and Ukraine, took turns carrying the Warrior Games torch that will light the cauldron at Friday's opening ceremony at ESPN Wide World of Sports. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Walt Disney World Resort) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort