Feast & Fettle continues Connecticut expansion, launching Fairfield County and West Hartford

After successful growth in a small group of pilot towns, the company expands throughout Fairfield County and the Farmington Valley area

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of New England's fastest-growing meal delivery services is expanding its coverage area across Connecticut. Since 2016, Feast & Fettle has hand-delivered fresh, locally prepared meals to busy families and professionals across Rhode Island and Massachusetts who aren't willing to sacrifice quality.

Feast & Fettle Delivery Van in Connecticut (PRNewswire)

Starting on August 18th, Feast & Fettle's delivery vans will be seen in West Hartford, Avon, Simsbury, and surrounding towns. The Company will also open up several additional towns in Fairfield County such as Trumbull, Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton, Weston, Shelton, and more.

Construction on their new Connecticut facility will be completed in 2023 and will be home to a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen that will serve Connecticut and New York.

"We had to ensure we entered the market in a gradual and thoughtful way. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from our initial members in Greenwich, Darien, and Stamford, we're confident that it's the right time to start introducing the service to more families across the state," stated CEO, Carlos Ventura.

Ventura explains what sets F&F apart from the many options in the booming meal delivery category. "We've carved out a niche, catering to folks today who refuse to settle for meals prepared in factories or delivered frozen," he says. "Our meals are made fresh in the local kitchen and the menus are thoughtfully planned - we simply will not compromise on quality."

Between the meal selections, customer care that responds almost in real-time, and unexpected gifts of appreciation to their members– Feast & Fettle has earned over 400 5-star ratings on Google.

New members in Connecticut can expect a local curated gift in their first order from Le Rouge Chocolates in Westport. "Showing love to our members is important to us," adds Ventura.

Feast & Fettle will also be donating $1 from every order in Connecticut during the launch period to Healing Meals Project in Simsbury.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium, vertically-integrated meal service. The company prepares and delivers high-quality meals for busy families and professionals across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery team. Feast & Fettle is known for its commitment to supporting and the local communities they operate in and contributes $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition , to help battle malnourishment in children worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.feastandfettle.com

Media Contact: contact@feastandfettle.com

