Fox Pest Control Awards Scholarship to Teen Committed to Educational Resources for Military Kids with Special Needs

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control , a superior provider for residential pest control remediation and prevention services, has named Angelina Amato as the recipient of the company's name-sake scholarship which recognizes and rewards exceptional students making a difference in their community. In her application, Amato shared about her personal experience with a disability that led her to create a non-profit to ease access to educational resources for military kids with special needs.

Fox Pest Control has awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Angelina Amato, a student at Mount Holyoke College. After advocating for her own access to educational resources, Amato founded a non-profit to help other military kids with disabilities. (PRNewswire)

Diagnosed with severe Dysautonomia and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia her freshman year of high school, Amato was bedridden for two years and told that only remedial courses were available for students learning from home. Having a fondness for learning, Amato desired more than what was being offered. And, she knew that honors classes would benefit her in pursuit to become a neuropsychologist. To increase her own educational resources, Amato began working directly with her school district and the military base where her father was stationed to improve access to public education offerings. Her journey led to the creation of the Military Kids Special Needs Education Alliance , a non-profit that works with individuals, school districts and advocates of change to ensure that even the highest-level of education is accessible to students regardless of their abilities.

"Angelina is a remarkable young lady," shared Rory Anderson, Chief of Staff at Fox Pest Control. "First, she advocated for herself. Then she built a resource to help others facing a similar situation. She's paved the way for others to get the education they want and need to achieve their dreams. The impact that Angelina has made will go far beyond anything she ever could have imagined."

Thanks to Amato's time and dedication to ensuring that no one is left out, more than 100 military kids have received the education resources they deserve.

"It only takes one person to make a difference," shared Amato. "And, this time, that one person was me. I am proud of the legacy that I have built and I look forward to continuing to help others."

Fox Pest Control received an overwhelming number of scholarship applications this year, making it difficult to choose just one winner. To recognize the hard work and philanthropic efforts of another remarkable individual, the Fox Pest Control Scholarship Team decided to award an additional $1,000 scholarship to Eniola Ayo-Gbenjo for her development of free, virtual dance classes for kids in underserved communities.

More information about this year's scholarship recipients and their efforts are detailed in a blog post on Fox Pest Control's website .

