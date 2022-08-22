Celgard Enters into Strategic Alliance Agreement for High-Performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Separator Technology with American Battery Factory

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, (Polypore) is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with American Battery Factory (ABF). Celgard and ABF will undertake joint research projects to commercialize state-of-the-art next generation products for reliable high-technology prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in the U.S.

Celgard® dry-process coated and uncoated microporous membranes are used as separators in various lithium-ion batteries used primarily in electric drive vehicles (EDV), energy storage systems (ESS) and other specialty applications. (PRNewswire)

Celgard and ABF plan to commercialize next generation products for high-technology prismatic LFP batteries in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Celgard will supply 100% of ABF's separator needs for LFP battery cells in the U.S. Furthermore, Celgard and ABF will share resources to develop advanced technologies and next generation cells for LFP batteries. Additionally, they will explore opportunities to establish a robust domestic LFP ecosystem in the U.S. with improved access to precursor materials and expanded capacity that provides LFP to a broader customer base.

Asahi Kasei, Polypore's parent company, may further support the LFP supply chain through its widely diversified manufacturing base and ABF will evaluate component supply opportunities for items such as plastic battery packs and thermal retardant materials that could further benefit the LFP supply chain and industry.

"We are excited to work with ABF to develop and showcase Celgard next generation membrane separators and to advance lithium battery technology with LFP chemistry," said Lie Shi, Asahi Kasei global head of separator business development and executive vice president of Polypore. "LFP represents an important market and Celgard dry-process membrane separators offer a high-performance technology solution for this application."

About Celgard and Polypore

Celgard specializes in eco-friendly, coated and uncoated, dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.

Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei company.

Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. Visit www.celgard.com and www.polypore.com.

About American Battery Factory

American Battery Factory Inc., a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, is developing the first-ever network of safe LFP cell giga-factories in the United States. The company is dedicated to making energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States by creating a domestic battery supply chain. Along with creating domestic manufacturing jobs, ABF will play a crucial role in meeting federal and state government climate change initiatives and "Made-in-USA" national security requirements. For more information on American Battery Factory, please visit www.americanbatteryfactory.com.

Celgard specializes in eco-friendly, coated and uncoated, dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei company. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celgard, LLC