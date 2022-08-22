RICK TUMLINSON AND THE SPACE REVOLUTION SHOW DEBUT AT #1 ON IROC SPACE RADIO

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRoc Space Radio is iHeart Radio's number one (#1) station for the latest in space news, music and entertainment. iRoc CEO Bruce Furst has announced that the premier episode of The Space Revolution show achieved the number one listening audience ranking for the week in its category.

iHeart Radio's #1 Space Station: iRoc Space Radio (PRNewswire)

Tumlinson's "The Space Revolution" show premiered at #1 on iRoc Space Radio with debut guest Billionaire Dylan Thomas .

Furst commented, "Rick Tumlinson is a true professional who combines natural broadcasting talent with significant preparation for each guest, in order to produce entertaining quality content. We are all excited to welcome Rick Tumlinson as an integral part of iRoc Space Radio's programming."

Tumlinson is well known in the space field and considered a godfather of New Space - a term he coined. He was a founding board member of the X-Prize Foundation, and won the World Technology Award alongside the Human Genome Project's Craig Venter. Listed as one of the world's most influential people in space, Tumlinson and his fellow revolutionaries blazed the trail now traveled by a new generation of commercial space companies. As one who both "talks the walk and walks the walk" - he helped start the project that found the first water on the Moon, led the private take-over of the Russian Mir space station for a year, and signed the first private astronaut to fly to the International Space Station.

In addition, Tumlinson founded SpaceFund Inc., which is a space venture capital company focused on "Frontier tech" startups with 19 companies in its portfolio. Besides starting the Space Frontier Foundation, and EarthLight Foundation, he is a known vocal champion of inclusion and the environment as humanity opens the Space Frontier to multi-planetary life.

"I'm honored to be invited to join iRoc Space Radio," said Tumlinson. "Bruce and the great leadership at iHeart have created an incredible new venue for audio-based space news and entertainment accessible to the people - something this field has been missing. I look forward to adding some depth and insight to their initiative while having some fun and letting people get to know the folks behind what is the most important thing to happen since that first fish decided to take a walk on the beach."

iRoc Space Radio blends space music, interviews, talk, and entertainment, designed for the 21st-century space generation. Tune into "The Space Revolution" on iHeart Radio's iRoc Space Radio station every Monday/Friday at 8 AM & 8 PM U.S. Pacific Time.

