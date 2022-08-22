URAWA Corp. and KUPA Inc. Part Ways

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese-based manufacturer, URAWA Corp., has ended its professional relationship with its former U.S. Distributor, KUPA Inc., and entered into non-exclusive distribution agreements with CT Beauty Supply, Inc. and Angelina Nails Supply, Inc.

URAWA is the manufacturer of the well-known UP200 nail filing machine. This E-file, also known as the "purple machine," has been sold worldwide for a long time. As the manufacturer, URAWA has always controlled the quality of the UP200 purple machine. KUPA was just URAWA's distributor of the UP200 in the United Sates.

In a trademark lawsuit filed in California Central District Court against KUPA, UWARA has alleged that: "In 2000, when the parties extended their distribution agreement, KUPA assigned any and all goodwill in the UP200 to URAWA. KUPA subsequently represented to the United States Patent & Trademark office that the UP200 was the purple machine, then represented to consumers that they could not get inventory of the UP200 purple machine during the COVID-19 pandemic, which suppressed sales in the United States in favor of other E-files. KUPA has since tried to block sales of URAWA's UP200 purple machine to or by other companies in the United Sates."

KUPA has not yet responded to the lawsuit. In addition to damages, the lawsuit seeks declaratory judgment confirming URAWA's trademark rights in the United States. It also seeks declaratory judgment canceling a trademark registration procured by KUPA. Neither party has yet to reach an agreement and a trial date has not yet been set.

URAWA Corporation is an enterprise full of creative minds, leading the age of technical innovation. URAWA developed the world's first dental micro grinder in 1966. Today, URAWA has developed more than 50 different models for dental, industrial, and nail use, and exports them to countries around the world. URAWA is committed to researching and developing new products and technologies, developing fresh ideas, and inspiring creativity.

