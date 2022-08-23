Claros Technologies selected to participate in TechFounders Accelerator Program to capture, recover high-demand metals

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TechFounders Accelerator program selected Claros Technologies to work with the German multinational specialty chemicals company Lanxess to develop solutions for the capture and recovery of valuable metals used in electric batteries, such as lithium, cobalt, cadmium, and nickel. Claros is one of only 10 European and U.S. startups selected to take part in the international start-up accelerator's 16th batch.

TechFounders was founded in 2015 to drive corporate innovation by connecting the world's leading companies with startups and by providing coaching and a €25,000 project budget. During the 20-week program, Dr. John Brockgreitens, Claros' research and development director, will work with the Lanxess team to apply Claros' technology platform to enable new functionalities in Lanxess' ion-exchange resins.

"This partnership exemplifies how a circular economy can transform the environment and how business is done," Brockgreitens said. "TechFounders has identified a partner in Lanxess that shares our commitment to converting hazardous wastewater into clean, high-demand products: water and metals such as lithium and cadmium. This project will scrub wastewater so it can be safely reused by mining for scarce metals essential for electric vehicles and high-tech consumer products. We can't wait to get to work."

"The science behind Claros Technologies continues to attract interest from many world-class organizations," he added. "We are grateful for this most recent opportunity to partner with two great organizations like Lanxess and TechFounders."

About Claros Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2018, Claros is an advanced materials company that designs and develops sustainable materials and solutions for a circular economy. Claros' proprietary technology platforms have been used to develop sustainable functional textiles that are antimicrobial, UV-resistant, and anti-odor; to develop water sorbents to capture, concentrate, and destroy pollutants such as PFAS and mercury, and to develop sorbents and processes for the recovery and reuse of industrially useful metals. For more information, visit https://clarostechnologies.com/

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company based in Cologne, Germany, with sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company currently has about 14,900 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good. They are the second chemical company to become a corporate partner with the TechFounders program after Wacker AG joined in June last year. For more information, visit https://lanxess.com/

About TechFounders

TechFounders is the 20-week tech-startup accelerator program that strategically coaches start-ups, brings them together with established businesses, and prepares them for the next venture capital round with individual coaching and a broad mentoring network. A total of 145 start-ups have joined the accelerator program since 2015. With TechFounders, UnternehmerTUM strengthens its role as a central platform for cooperation between start-ups and established companies. TechFounders also operates the RESPOND Accelerator Program for the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt and powers the SAP.io foundries as well as the recently launched SAFRAN Explore H2 Program. For more information, visit https://techfounders.com/

