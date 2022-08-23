Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Jamie Baker as General Manager of The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton South

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Jamie Baker has been appointed the general manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton South. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Ms. Baker brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for the Hampton Inn Akron, Ohio.

Newly Appointed General Manager at Fairfield Inn & Suites Canton South (PRNewswire)

As general manager, Baker is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining Baker served in various leadership roles in diverse markets. Most recently Baker moved to Ohio from Oregon where she served as general manager at the Home2 Suites and the Candlewood Suites Eugene, Oregon. Baker studied Accounting and Business Administration at the University of South Alabama and is certified in Hilton GM program training as well as IHG RMEC and GM training. Jamie and her family reside in Canton, Ohio.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.