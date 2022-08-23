CommutAir Pilots Sign New Letter of Agreement for their Long-Term Contract

CommutAir Pilots Sign New Letter of Agreement for their Long-Term Contract

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommutAir leadership and ALPA are excited to announce sweeping increases to our shared pilot compensation program. Incoming first officers will now start at $72.00/hr and Captains will start at $100.00/hr. Additionally, new sign-on & retention bonuses are now available up to a total of $25,000 for First Officers and $50,000 for Captain qualified pilots. The opportunities offered by these updates will enable sustained growth for all of our employees. CommutAir pilots will now receive enhanced levels of scheduling, commuting expenses, health insurance, vacation, sick leave and 401k benefits that are among the best in the industry:

CommutAir new logo 2016 (PRNewsFoto/CommutAir) (PRNewswire)

CommutAir Pilots Sign New Letter of Agreement

Compensation benefits of the agreement include:

Increase in starting First Officer wages - $72 /hr

Increase in starting Captain wages - $100 /hr

Pilot sign-on bonuses and incentives - $25,000 for First Officers and $50,000 for Captain Qualified pilots

Significant increase to pay override for instructors (Ground, SIM, Line Check Pilots, and Designated Examiners)

Annual retention bonuses totaling $25,000 for First Officers and $50,000 for Captains for full contract duration

New Minimum Monthly duty period Guarantee - 76 hours

Full Compensation for Experience - Longevity credit of 1:1 up to 20 yrs for new hires with prior FAR 121 industry experience

Increased Commuter hotel allotment for reserve pilots

Industry leading Commuter travel program including flights from home to base

Direct flow to United Airlines through the Aviate Program

Click here for more detailed information

CEO Rick Hoefling commented, "We are excited about the opportunities this will provide CommutAir and is one more step towards securing our long-term success in the regional airline industry"

About CommutAir

CommutAir is a regional airline operating flights on behalf of United Airlines as a United Express partner. With a fleet of over 70 active Embraer 145 aircraft, CommutAir operates up to 1,500 weekly flights - connecting people and communities to the world via United's global network. Headquartered in Cleveland: CommutAir has major hubs in Denver, Houston, and Washington Dulles, with maintenance bases in Houston, Albany, New York and Lincoln, Nebraska. Founded in 1989, CommutAir is 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. www.flycommutair.com

Contact:

Laura Prince

VP Human Resources

laura.prince@commutair.com

440-652-2180

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CommutAir