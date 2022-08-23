GOVERNOR DeSANTIS APPOINTS TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS TO THE EARLY LEARNING COALITION OF HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ron DeSantis appointed two board members to the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) on August 19th. Melissa Raburn of Lithia and Stacie Ward of Odessa.

Raburn was previously an Agriculture teacher for the Hillsborough County School District and Ward served as a substitute teacher for elementary through middle school grades. "I am extremely thankful to Governor DeSantis for appointing Melissa and Stacie to the ELCHC Board of Directors. They are both well respected leaders who will help take our organization to the next level. I look forward to serving with them to achieve our mission of ensuring our youngest children grow up to achieve anything they can imagine," said Aakash Patel, ELCHC Board Chair.

The ELCHC is governed by a 24-member Board of Directors as defined in legislation. Three seats are appointed directly by the Governor's Office, including the Chair, or seat 1. The recent appointments will fill seats 2 and 3.

Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 20,000 children and their families.

