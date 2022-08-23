Meet the New Starwest Botanicals

Brand Elevates Entire Customer Experience to Help Consumers Transform Daily Life

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwest Botanicals, long-time wholesaler of organic herbs, spices, and teas since 1975, announced its launch of a completely refreshed consumer web experience. The site is step one of a brand re-introduction to help consumers unearth the benefits of botanicals to transform daily life.

"We've been a quiet pillar in the natural products industry for many years with a very dedicated community of fans," said Cole Daily, Chief Executive Officer of Starwest Botanicals. "It's time to make some noise and re-introduce ourselves to the current and next generation of herbalists, wellness enthusiasts, and culinarians."

Phase one of the refresh includes an update to the brand's original logo along with a new product catalog, easy to use and mobile friendly website, and digital media presence.

"This isn't just a marketing facelift," said Daily. "This is a promise to our conscientious customers that we are here for them across their entire wellness journey. From dipping your toes into herbs to teaching others about the benefits of botanicals, we will be there for you."

The new consumer website features a completely redesigned interface to improve customers' experience on mobile and allow for easy navigation and checkout. Enhanced educational content around sourcing and product education makes the site a go-to resource for all things botanical.

The second phase of the refresh will include additional packaging updates as well as new product innovations that continue the brand's focus on using food for wellness.

"It begins with sourcing the highest quality products with a heart," added Daily. "Our procurement team travels the globe searching for the places and spaces that are not only growing the best botanicals, teas, and spices but also keeping sustainability and the effects those products have on the people and communities who create them top of mind."

In addition to its USDA Organic status, Starwest Botanicals has recently achieved additional Kosher and British Retail Consortium's (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety certifications at its facility in Sacramento.

Founded in 1975, Starwest Botanicals helps conscientious consumers unearth the powerful benefits of botanicals to transform daily life through its extensive, diverse, and carefully curated selection of premium-quality botanicals, spices, teas, and 100% pure essential oils. Over the years, the brand has grown its community through our commitment to quality, value, and transparency. From pioneering the organic herb industry, to investing in sustainability, and expanding its California headquarters, the brand is proud to be one of the largest suppliers of organic botanicals in the country. Learn more at https://www.starwest-botanicals.com.

