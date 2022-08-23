Neighborly® Acquires Lawn Pride®, Bringing the Global Franchisor's Portfolio to More Than 30 Brands

Domestic acquisition of Central Indiana's largest family-owned lawn care company bolsters Neighborly's position as the world's largest franchisor of home service brands

WACO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company, announced today its acquisition of Lawn Pride® , a professional lawn care company in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company expects to begin franchising the Lawn Pride brand in the U.S. in 2023. With this acquisition, Neighborly has reached a milestone with now more than 30 home service brands globally across 18 service verticals.

"At Neighborly, we believe in the greater power of our collective, and welcoming Lawn Pride to our family of brands allows us to expand our offerings and deepen connections with homeowners," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "Lawn Pride's fertilization, weed control, aeration and overseeding services have earned a remarkably high net promoter score and customer retention rate. We see tremendous opportunity to grow the brand to new heights beyond its home market."

Remaining true to its namesake, Lawn Pride, founded by Andrew Neher over 30 years ago, has a strong reputation and prides itself for its corporate culture, teamwork, operational excellence and unwavering emphasis on customer service and value, making it the perfect addition to the Neighborly family of brands.

"While still in college, I started my entrepreneurial journey in lawn care. With a lot of hard work and a highly dedicated and talented team, we built Lawn Pride into the thriving business it is today," said Andrew Neher, Founder and President of Lawn Pride. "Now, it's time for the Lawn Pride team and the Neighborly team to collaboratively write the Company's exciting next chapters. Guided by Neighborly's entrepreneurial spirit, leadership team, deep bench and experience in home services, and a great capacity to grow the business, this is clearly the right next step in our evolution."

Joshua Sevick, President of The Grounds Guys® , a Neighborly company, will oversee the integration of Lawn Pride. Both brands will operate independently with two distinct service models and systems under Neighborly's direction, providing unique value to customers who look to Neighborly as their hub for home services.

"As I've witnessed firsthand with The Grounds Guys, Neighborly's commitment to investing in the brands under its umbrella through the organization's proven franchise model is a game-changer for achieving accelerated brand growth," said Sevick. "I look forward to seeing Lawn Pride experience the same success under Neighborly that we've witnessed across all of our home service brands."

Neighborly recognizes that every associate plays a role in overall value creation for the company. Lawn Pride employees will be eligible to begin vesting into the Neighborly Associate Equity Program.

