RIV Capital Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (CSE: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), a cannabis packaged goods company with a focus on establishing one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, after markets close on Monday, August 29, 2022. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rivcapital.com/investors.

Following the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results, an audio-only recording of RIV Capital's conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.rivcapital.com/investors.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital is building a leading cannabis packaged goods company, with a focus on establishing one of the strongest portfolios of brands in key strategic U.S. markets. Backed by in-house expertise and cannabis domain knowledge, RIV Capital aims to grow its own brands and partner with established U.S. cannabis operators and brands to bring them to new markets and build market share. RIV Capital established the foundational building blocks of its active U.S. strategy with the announced Etain Acquisition. Through its strategic relationship with The Hawthorne Collective, Inc. ("The Hawthorne Collective"), a subsidiary of The ScottsMiracle-Gro Company, RIV Capital is The Hawthorne Collective's preferred vehicle for cannabis-related investments not under the purview of other ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiaries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RIV Capital Inc.