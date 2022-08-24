AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES HUGE SITEWIDE LABOR DAY SALE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ brand offers 10% off sitewide, including certified organic mattresses, bedding, towels, and handcrafted wood bed frames.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Labor Day, Avocado Green — makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products — is launching a massive sale, with exclusive savings on their certified organic mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, organic certified sheets and pillows, bath collection, luxurious loungewear, and clean skin + body products.

Avocado Green Mattress Launches Labor Day Sale (PRNewswire)

From now until September 12 only, customers can save up to $880 on Avocado's top-rated certified organic mattresses. Shoppers will also save 10% on the Organic Green Mattress, Organic Luxury Mattress, and radically affordable Eco Organic Mattress, using code LABORDAY, at AvocadoMattress.com .

Using the same code, shoppers can also save up to $340 on bed frames, including solid wood frames handcrafted in Avocado's own sustainable woodshop or adjustable bases that quietly glide into the most restful, supportive position.

Customers will even save 10% on bedding, which covers luxurious, naturally breathable, GOTS certified organic sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases. The LABORDAY code is also good for 10% savings on all pillows, toppers, dog beds, and bath products.

The savings don't end there. The code is also good on Avocado's responsible loungewear and skin + body lines. Customers can save on insanely comfortable organic cotton, modal, and alpaca fiber apparel collections, as well as a Grounding Dry Body Oil, Supercharged Reishi Body Melt, and Snoozy Bath Soak with Magnesium Flakes.

Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all their revenue to help preserve Indigenous lands with their partner Re:wild, a nonprofit that believes protecting and restoring the wild is the best solution to the climate and biodiversity crises.

Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

