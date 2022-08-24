CAE Healthcare named Certified Green Business Partner by Sarasota County

Designation based on business operations, waste, water, and energy practices

CAE Healthcare will hold the title of Certified Green Business Partner until 2025

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CAE Healthcare today announced it was named a Certified Green Business Partner by Sarasota County, Florida, where CAE Healthcare's U.S. headquarters are based. The green designation is awarded to businesses that operate in an environmentally responsible manner as determined by a rigorous assessment.

CAE Healthcare employees load boxes into an on-site baler for more efficient recycling. (CNW Group/CAE INC.) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be named a Certified Green Business Partner by our local government, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability," said Jeff Evans, Interim President, CAE Healthcare. "Reducing our environmental impact is important to our customers and integral to future generations. This is just one step on that journey, as we will continue to identify and implement sustainable practices throughout the workplace."

To be certified as a green business partner, businesses must verify conservation practices in four areas: business operations, solid waste management, water conservation and energy consumption. In addition to CAE completing an extensive application, the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences conducted an assessment. The school recognized CAE Healthcare's recycling initiatives, company policies and the use of energy-conserving equipment. CAE Healthcare will hold the designation until 2025.

CAE began its corporate social responsibility journey six years ago, with a focus on ethics and integrity; community and environment; people and safety; and innovation and customer experience. CAE achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, becoming the first Canadian aerospace company to reach that goal. CAE strives to be a sustainability leader, working with industry partners to reduce emissions and adopt waste-reducing measures.

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers integrated education and training solutions to healthcare students and clinical professionals across the professional life cycle, allowing them to develop practical experience in simulated environments before treating patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the CAE LearningSpace audiovisual and centre management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, hospitals, medical schools, nursing schools, defence forces and societies in more than 80 countries use our training solutions to make healthcare safer. cae.com/healthcare

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

