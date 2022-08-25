All Eyes on Innodisk's Award Winning Ultra Temperature DRAM Modules

TAIPEI , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a global leader in industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals won the Most Innovative Memory Technology award for its DDR4 Ultra Temperature DRAM modules at the 2022 Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in Santa Clara, California.

At this year's FMS event, companies specializing in flash memory from around the world introduced the newest innovations in memory technology. Innodisk took center stage as it showcased its DDR4 Ultra Temperature DRAM modules, which have the highest DRAM module temperature tolerance range in the world, from -40 to 125 °C, and enable never before imagined applications.

"Autonomous vehicles, video surveillance, IoT automation, and embedded applications need high-performance DRAM technology which can operate in a wide range of temperatures. We are proud to recognize Innodisk's Ultra Temperature DRAM memory, which can operate from a chilling -40 to scorching 125°C and deliver memory speed performance of 3200Mt/s." said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors, Inc.

Innodisk is driven to create innovations and solutions. The company is committed to delivering data solutions to its customers, unleashing opportunities, and further innovating.

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

