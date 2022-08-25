Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners with Renowned Media Giant Stephen A. Smith for First-Ever Podcast

On "Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith," Smith will go beyond the world of sports to offer his trademark, unfiltered commentary on broad cultural topics and social issues, and sit down with notable guests

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium podcast studio, Cadence13, an Audacy company, today announced that it has partnered with media giant Stephen A. Smith for his first-ever podcast, Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith, a three-times-a-week show on which he'll bring his trademark insight and analysis and explore a wide range of topics and issues, beyond the world of sports.

On Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith, the outspoken veteran journalist and host of ESPN's First Take will pull back the curtain and offer his unfiltered insights and perspectives on the day's headlines, including politics, entertainment, social issues, criminal justice, and business. Smith will regularly be joined on Know Mercy by a wide range of notable guests and thought leaders.

Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith will launch on Monday, September 26, 2022, on the Audacy app and everywhere podcasts are available. Beginning September 26, new episodes will be released Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"It's hard to put into words how excited I am about this opportunity. Although my love for sports will never fade, neither has my zest for expanding my interest beyond the court or field of play. I love news. I love entertainment. Above all else, I love attaching myself to, and touching on, things that are percolating in the minds of the masses — with no inhibitions," said Stephen A. Smith. "Regardless of subject matter, to have the opportunity to do so with a podcast I personally own, with content I personally control, is an adventure I've waited to tackle head-on for my entire career. Well, it's here now, and I'm excited to do it with Cadence13. I'm ready. I hope everyone is, too, for what's coming. Buckle up!"

"Stephen A. Smith is a larger-than-life talent and force of nature whose indelible passion, wit, and candor ignite every conversation he's a part of, engaging millions of fans along the way," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. "We could not be more thrilled to add his singular, powerful voice to the Cadence13 lineup, and to bring 'Know Mercy' to the world."

Stephen A. Smith is represented by WME.

Stephen A. Smith rose from a reporter on high school sports at The New York Daily News and college and NBA beat reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer to become one of ESPN's most prominent and popular commentators and a leading voice in the industry. He is the star of the #1-morning sports talk show, First Take; a premier analyst on NBA Countdown throughout the NBA season; and the host and producer of the podcast "K[no]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith." Smith has more than 12 million followers across social media platforms, and his opinions on sports make daily headlines. Follow him on Twitter @StephenASmith. He is a 1991 HBCU graduate from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication. He is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and Brand Ambassador for the HBCU Week Foundation. Stephen A has helped enroll over 2,000 high school students into HBCUs and raised over $12 million in scholarships to assist students who want to attend HBCUs.

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, an Audacy company, is a leading podcast studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production. Cadence13 is the home of C13Features, the pioneering studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies, the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and Ramble, a podcast network of some of the most influential digital stars in the world. Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows reflect the diverse interests and conversations happening in the world, led by a collection of storytellers across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news, including Carmelo Anthony, Dana Carvey, Emma Chamberlain, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Glennon Doyle, Elle Fanning, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Jed Lipinksi, Elise Loehnen, Karina Longworth, Kate Mara, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Plouffe, Doc Rivers, Rhett and Link, Adam Scott, Kiernan Shipka, Stephen A. Smith, David Spade, Andrew Yang, and many more. Cadence13 has a broad range of programming partners including American Public Media, Campside Media, goop, OBB Sound, Puck, PushBlack, Tenderfoot TV, Unsolved Mysteries and Vanity Fair, among others. Cadence13 was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019," and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow @Cadence13_, @C13Originals and @C13Features on Twitter and @Cadence13, @C13Originals and @C13Features on Instagram.

About Audacy:

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

