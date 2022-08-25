CareRev Welcomes Amazon Veteran Patty Bedard as Chief People Officer to Oversee the Comprehensive Employee Experience & Professional Development

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev , a marketplace platform that empowers healthcare professionals to take control of their careers, announced former Amazon and Amazon Web Services executive Patty Bedard as its first Chief People Officer. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention among CareRev's internal employees and the network of healthcare professionals who use CareRev's app to work when and where they want.

CareRev Welcomes Amazon Veteran Patty Bedard as Chief People Officer

"At this moment in time, it is critical that we come together to support healthcare professionals with resources that not only allow them to advance their careers on their own terms, but also provide care in their local communities where their expertise is most needed," said Bedard. "I believe one of CareRev's strongest assets is our internal team working to disrupt the traditional healthcare staffing model and empower our professionals. Ensuring our team is given the best possible employee experience means we can continue to deliver on our mission to provide nurses the flexibility and independence they need to take control of their careers, care for their neighbors, and make an impact on the health of their communities."

Prior to joining CareRev, Bedard was Head of Executive Development at Amazon, where she led talent management initiatives and introduced development strategies for the leadership team. She also served as Head of Strategy & Operations for AWS Educate, where she is internationally known for establishing Amazon Web Services' global initiative to provide educational opportunities to students looking to develop career skills as they entered the workforce.

At CareRev, Bedard will spearhead the development and implementation of long-term strategies and policies to bolster hiring, training, professional development and continuing education, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in support of CareRev's employees and network of healthcare professionals. Bedard is particularly focused on continuing to leverage data-driven metrics and quality measures to strengthen these initiatives. Bedard joins CareRev's growing leadership team alongside several key executive hires in recent months.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Patty to the team. Her ingenuity when it comes to employee engagement and her passion for improving the lives of healthcare workers shines through," said Will Patterson, CEO of CareRev. "One of Patty's many strengths lies in leading impressive professional development and employee education programs that we are initiating at CareRev. I'm honored to work alongside Patty and our other qualified leaders across the company."

About CareRev

CareRev is a marketplace platform that empowers clinical professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

